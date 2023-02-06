Is Smokey Robinson a Gay Man? What Is His Sexual Orientation?

American singer, composer, record producer, and ex-record executive director William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. was born on February 19, 1940. In addition to forming the Miracles and leading them as their lead singer and principal songwriter and producer for Motown, he also won a Grammy Award for his work with the label.

Beginning in 1955 as “the Five Chimes,” he was the group’s leader until 1972 when he announced his departure to focus on his position as Motown’s vice president. However, the next year saw Robinson’s return to the music industry as a solo artist. After the sale of Motown Records in 1988, Robinson decided to leave the label the following year.

In addition to being honored with the 2016 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, Robinson was a 1987 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame class of 2022 inducted him that year.

Early Years

William Robinson Jr. was born into a low-income African-American household in Detroit’s North End. His mother was of mixed African-American and French ancestry. Robinson has Nigerian, Scandinavian, Portuguese, and Cherokee ancestry. Smokey Joe was the childhood nickname given to him by his uncle Claude. According to Robinson’s 2012 description:

Uncle Claude was not only my godfather but also my favorite uncle. We were extremely close friends. As a young boy, he frequently took me to see westerns since he knew how much I enjoyed them. He went and got me a cool cowboy name: Smokey Joe. So, ever since I was a youngster (about the age of three) when people inquired as to my identity, I never once revealed my birth name of William but rather, the moniker I went by in public: Smokey Joe. From the time I was approximately 12 years old until I started going by just “Joe,” that’s what everyone called me. The rumor that he gave it to me because my skin is lighter than other black men’s is false.

Does Anyone Know if Smokey Robinson Is a Gay Man?

The question of the singer’s sexual orientation has sparked much speculation and debate.

Despite popular belief, the famed musician has never had a romantic interest in a man. Even still, your protagonist is not a homosexual.

Asking if Smokey Robinson Is Married And/or Has Children

They were both in the group, and he had been married to one of their number, Claudette Rogers. Among their offspring were Motown founder Berry Gordy’s son Berry Robinson (born in 1968) and the daughter of the original Tamla label, Tamla Robinson (born in 1969).

Smokey Robinson’s ex-wife, Claudette Rogers, recently turned 78 years old. With the help of her husband, Smokey gathered her kids and grandkids for a birthday photo. As they entered the lobby of a Los Angeles polo bar, everyone seemed happy.

Claudette Robinson was married to Smokey Robinson from 1959 until his death in 1986. They’re parents to four total, with two of those kids being the couple’s own. Claudette sued him in 2014, alleging she was entitled to half of the money made from the sale of his reclaimed works including “My Girl” and “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me.”

In Regards to Mr. and Mrs. Smokey Robinson

To what extent he and his first wife, Bettye Ladd, are still together is unknown, but we may assume that he is still living. After being married for six years, Bettye and Smokey finally called it quits in 1978.

Has Smokey Robinson Tied the Knot?

Smokey Robinson has never tied the knot. From 1959 until 1986, Smokey Robinson was married to his first wife, Claudette Rogers. He had an affair and fathered a child with his wife; they already had two children together. Smokey loves to be in photos with his offspring and heirs.