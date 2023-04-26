Is Simone Biles Pregnant? Olympic Champion’s Fans React!

Simone Biles Owens is an artistic gymnast from America. Her seven Olympic medals are tied for the most by an American gymnast with Shannon Miller and are tied for the ninth-most overall.

Is Simone Biles Pregnant

No. Simone Biles is not pregnant, at present. In other words, the gymnast is not expecting a child, rendering the rumors entirely unfounded and false. She posted a photo of herself online cradling her newborn niece, which led viewers to believe she was actually pregnant.

Related: Is Charli D’Amelio Pregnant? Here’s What We Know About Her Pregnancy!

Is Simone Biles Married?

She is indeed wedded. The Olympic gold medalist and Jonathan Owens will marry on April 22, 2023, one year after proclaiming their engagement. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote at the time. “I can’t wait to spend eternity and eternity with you, because you’re everything I’ve ever imagined and more! Let’s get wedded FIANCÉ @jowens_3.”

Since August 2020, when they first confirmed their relationship, the couple has been providing admirers with adorable updates. Owens supported the gymnast when she withdrew from multiple disciplines at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021 to focus on her mental health.

After Biles won the bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final, he posted on Instagram, “Words cannot express how proud I am of you right now!! ” Biles and Owens posted engagement photos to their respective Instagram accounts in late 2022.

Owens captioned his post, “You deserve the world with a bow So grateful for you,” with the phrase, “You deserve the world with a bow.” Several months later, the couple prepared for the “big cake-cutting moment” on their wedding day by practicing.

In April 2023, Biles celebrated her upcoming marriage to Owens with a “Cloud 9” -a themed bridal celebration. She dazzled in a white dress with a halter neckline, while her visitors were attired in various shades of blue.

A week prior to their wedding, the couple obtained their marriage license. Biles shared a photograph of the two individuals beaming while holding the document.

She captioned the image on Instagram, “Almost time to say ‘I do’ ”

Related: Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Rumors of Pregnancy Spread!

They Met Through a Dating Program

In 2020, Biles and Owens Met For The First Time on The Dating App Raya, with Biles Making the First Move.

“He Would Say I Slid Into His D Ms,” Biles Told Wsj. Magazine in July 2021. “I Saw Him and Thought, ‘Oh, He’s Fairly Cute,’ so I Introduced Myself…Then I Discovered that He Was in The Houston Area, so We Began Conversing, and A Couple of Weeks Later We Met Up.

Their Relationship Progressed Steadily until Biles’ Sister Decided to Speed Things up By Inviting Owens on Their Lake House Vacation. After That, They Began Spending More Time Together, and The Pandemic Allowed Them to Truly Get to Know One Another.

Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021, “It Was One of The Few Times in Her Life When She Was Completely Helpless and Unable to Do Anything.” “Therefore, We Used It to Get to Know One Another — Truly Get to Know One Another. It Created and Strengthened Our Bond. Now I’m so Appreciative.”