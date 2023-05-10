Is Sia Pregnant? The Truth About Her Pregnancy!

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler is a vocalist and songwriter from Australia. She began her career in the mid-1990s as a vocalist in the acid jazz band Crisp. She was born and raised in Adelaide. Australia released her debut studio album, OnlySee, when Crisp disbanded in 1997.

Is Sia Pregnant?

Is Sia (@siamusic) pregnant? After rumors that the singer was expecting a child surfaced, everyone on the Internet is discussing and wanting to know this information. However, as was previously the case, the allegations appear to be unfounded and false.

Sia has not yet commented, and it is highly improbable that she will, given that she cannot possibly respond to every single rumor about her, particularly those that spread spontaneously. Why was it even considered that she was pregnant? She is 46 years old and very private.

Approximately two years ago, in 2020, Australian newspapers reported that Sia had been observed with a ‘baby bulge’ and was pregnant. Even insiders or sources close to the artist corroborated the allegations that she was expecting a child.

While dining at a nearby restaurant, Sia’s enormous stomach bulge was allegedly observed. This led to speculation that she and her partner were expecting a child. Moreover, according to multiple sources, she made TWO toasts with water instead of wine, despite the fact that it was extremely uncommon to make a toast with anything other than a complete glass of wine.

When contacted about the pregnancy rumors, Sia’s representatives stated they do not remark on her personal life and moved on without confirming or denying the reports. People believed the lack of response could be interpreted as confirmation; consequently, the alleged pregnancy rumor spread across numerous social media platforms. Just prior to that week, rumors circulated about her engagement.

Despite the fact that Sia was not expectant, she did have children. In an interview with SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up in 2020, she revealed that just a few weeks after pregnancy speculations surfaced, she had welcomed two children into her family. Since she adopted her two adolescent children from foster care as they were exiting the system, she was never pregnant. In her own terms, to be more specific.

I legitimately adopted two sons last year. They were both 18; they are now both 19 years old. They transitioned out of the system for foster children. Indeed, I admire them.

Therefore, Sia was never expectant. She did have children, so the rumors were not completely false, but what was the significance of her being spotted with a pregnancy bump? Was it a coincidence that she subsequently revealed that she had recently adopted two children, or did someone fabricate the information? In any case, we now know she was not and is not pregnant.

The Cheap Thrills vocalist is pleased with her choice to adopt two foster children. She disclosed that she decided to adopt after viewing the documentary Foster and felt an immediate connection to the orphaned adolescent after realizing he did not have a family. She stated in her cover article for Vogue Australia that.

I was like: ‘What? Essentially, he has no one. Oh my God. I will locate him and become his mother. So I proceeded to do so. The celebrity then located the child and adopted him with his friend.

She was likely too preoccupied to observe or care that pregnancy rumors were circulating at the same time.

Who is Sia’s husband Dan Bernard?

In December 2021, Sia Furler and Dan Bernard were first observed together. To conceal their identities while attending the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story, the duo wore identical attire.

The nine-time Grammy nominee wed her partner in an intimate candlelit ceremony with only four guests in attendance. The couple exchanged vows at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetti in Portofino, Italy, the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did so in May 2022.

Dan wore a light blue tuxedo with a matching bow tie and black dress shoes, while Sia wore a light pink laced mermaid gown.

Has Sia Been Previously Married?

Before Dan, Sia was married for two years to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The couple wed in her Palm Springs, California, residence in August 2014, two months after becoming engaged. Sia and Erik divorced officially in December 2016. She has been linked to actor Shia LaBeouf and musician J.D. Samson in the past.