Is Si Robertson Still Alive? Major surgery was performed on him!

American television personality Si Robertson is well-known. Since Si Robertson played a prominent part in Duck Dynasty, many people are curious as to his current health. By reading the information below, you can determine whether Si Robertson is still alive and what happened to him.

Is Si Robertson Still Alive?

Si Robertson and “Uncle Si” are popular names for Silas Merritt Robertson. He is a well-known TV personality in the United States and a former reed maker for Duck Commander. He gained notoriety for his performance in the television series Duck Dynasty, where he emerged as a star. Si Robertson, is he still with us? Look below. Look at Si Robertson’s biography first.

Specification Details Name Silas Merritt Robertson Known as Uncle Si Robertson Age 73 Date of Birth April 27, 1948 Wife Christine Raney Net Worth $8 million Kids Trasa Lee Robertson Cobern, Scott Merritt Robertson

Si Robertson is still with us and doing well. There have been no reports of him being ill or having any health difficulties. He appeared on programs including The Duckmen of Louisiana and Buck Commander on the Outdoor Channel. He also served as the show’s host for the Going Si-Ral Duck Dynasty spinoff. As Silas the Narrator, he made a cameo on Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas and Last Man Standing.

Despite the fact that Uncle Si underwent lung surgery he is doing good, he issued an Instagram update reassuring everyone that everything is fine. The doctor reports that the surgery went well, he captioned the post. Jack, I’m prepared to resume my work now! We appreciate your prayers and support. It is extremely important to us.

When was Si Robertson born?

Si Robertson, who is currently 73 years old, was born on April 27, 1948. He was the sixth child of seven born to James and Merritt Robertson in Vivian, Louisiana. His four brothers count. They are Judy and Jan’s sisters, as well as Jimmy Frank, Harold, Tommy, and Phil.

How did Si Robertson fare?

Several items of Duck Dynasty goods include Si and his aphorisms, and he was given the coveted Chia Pet treatment. However, the final episode of Duck Dynasty aired in April 2017, and Si decided to leave Duck Commander, the company that made the duck calls for the show.

Is Si Robertson Married?

In 1971, Robertson wed Christine Robertson. He has frequently discussed how he repeatedly begged her to be his wife. Christine ultimately consented after around 70 attempts, and they were blissfully wedded. Like his family, Robertson is outspoken about his Christian religion. Si withheld the address of his home for safety reasons.

Trasa is the name of Si’s daughter, while Scott is his son’s name. Trasa Lee Robertson Cobern is his daughter. Her birth year is 1977. Little information was discovered regarding his daughter. James Harold Robertson and Merritt Robertson are her grandparents.

Scott Merritt Robertson is the name of Si Robertson’s son. Scott served in the American Army and completed 8 deployments to Iraq. But after receiving a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, Robertson became a champion for improved care for veterans.

Si Robertson’s 2021 Net Worth

Si Robertson, a reality TV personality and duck hunter, is thought to be worth $8 million. He was a prominent member of the “Duck Dynasty” cast. Robertson appeared in 129 episodes of the program, which aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017. “Si-cology 1: Tales and Wisdom from Duck Dynasty’s Favorite Uncle” was a book written by Si that was published in 2013. The book received 500,000 pre-orders and was a huge hit.