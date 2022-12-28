Selena Gomez Death: Is Selena Still Alive?

American singer, actor, and producer Selena Marie Gomez. Gomez got her start in the performing world on the kids’ show Barney & Friends. In her teen years, she became well-known for her role as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel’s sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

Is She Still Alive?

We’ve heard that unconfirmed reports of her death have been spreading on Whatsapp and that some media outlets have even contributed to the rumor mill.

We next proceed to learn as much as can about Selena Gomez. We confirmed that she is alive and well and that the social media story was fabricated.

Who Has the Most Money in 2022?

If you consider the success of the most recent Hotel Transylvania film and her new culinary show on HBO Max, it’s easy to see why Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be $95 million, a huge $20 million more than the outlet reported it to be just five months earlier!!!!

Selena Gomez’s Early Years

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Mandy Cornett’s parents are the stage actress Amanda Dawn “Mandy” Cornett and Ricardo Joel Gomez. In fact, Selena’s mother was barely 16 when she gave birth to her. Gomez was named after the singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Selena’s parents split up when she was five years old, and she stayed with her mom. It was difficult for her mother to provide for her family, and they often went without her. When Selena finished her high school studies at home in May 2010, she received her diploma.

Career

Gomez got his start in show business as an actor, not a musician. Given that Selena’s mother had a career in the theater before becoming pregnant with her, this is not surprising. Gomez first became interested in acting as a child, when she saw her mother get ready for performances.

Gomez’s career began when he was hired to work on an episode of Barney & Friends. She played the role of Gianna for 14 episodes spanning 2002–2004. Along with Demi Lovato, she made her professional stage debut in this performance.

While this was going on, Gomez appeared in a couple of cameos in movies. A few years after her role on Barney, Gomez guest starred in another Disney sitcom, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Later, in 2007, she made an appearance on Hannah Montana, again on the Disney Channel, playing the role of a successful pop star.

Conversely, it was Wizards of Waverly Place that made her a household name. A total of 106 episodes aired between 2007 and 2012. In this role, Gomez earned $30,000 for every episode on average. The show ended with Selena Gomez worth almost $20 million, up from less than $100,000 at the start.

Gomez presently stars in and produces the cuisine show Selena + Chef, which airs on HBO Max. Further, she recently joined the cast of the Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building, where she stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Martin and Short, supposedly, get $600,000+ per episode.