Is Sebastien Korda Married: With Whom Is He Dating?

S. Korda, Sebastian Young American tennis prodigy is one of the sport’s brightest prospects. The ATP currently has Korda ranked 30th in the world. He will play in the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open, which is an ATP singles tournament. Sebastian grew up in the world of tennis.

His dad, Petr Korda, used to play tennis professionally in the Czech Republic. Twenty years after his father won the Australian Open, Sebastian took home the junior championship in 2018. The youngster has a bright future ahead of him in tennis. Let’s learn more about his romantic history right now.

A Brief History

Sebastian Korda is the offspring of Petr Korda, the former world No. 2 for men’s singles, and Regina Rajchrtová, a former top 30 female singles player in the world. His father won the Australian Open and reached the finals of the French Open in singles and doubles play.

Sebastian has two professional LPGA golfers for older sisters: Jessica and Nelly. Korda began playing ice hockey at the junior level when he was three years old, but he switched to tennis after going with his father to the 2009 US Open. When he was 11 years old, he and his sister Nelly both played in and won a golf event in Prague.

Is There a Wife for Sebastian Korda?

It was in the year 2021 that feelings blossomed between Sebastian and Ivana. On February 3, 2022, the couples will be celebrating their first love anniversary. The couple has not discussed their first meeting. On the other hand, it is common knowledge that they are deeply in love with one another. Neither Ivana nor Sebastian have any children.

According to The Sports Life, modern young couples are placing a greater value on professional success. Ivana Nedved’s online following is massive. She has 81,800 followers on Instagram. She also uses Instagram to share photos of herself with her boyfriend. Unlike some of his contemporaries, Sebastian Korda has never been married.

Her Name Is Ivana Nedved, and You May Know Her as Sebastian Korda’s Girlfriend

Ivana Nedved is the daughter of legendary Czech footballer Pavel Nedved, and she is presently dating Sebastian Korda. A former player for the Juventus Football Club and 2003 European Player of the Year Ballon d’Or winner Pave has been honored with the sport’s most prestigious individual accolade.

Ivana presently works as an editorial intern at Vogue Italia and formerly worked for Alfa Romeo in 2020 in the brand and communication department in addition to having a large following on Instagram and working as a social media influencer and posting brand-sponsored material.

Even though the exact date of the couple’s first meeting and the beginning of their relationship remain a secret, they have still amassed a large fan following.

Ivana occasionally gives admirers a glimpse into her relationship with Sebastian by uploading photos of the two of them on social media, but she remains tight-lipped about the specifics of their romance.

Sebastian is currently playing at the Australian Open, where he has made the quarterfinals and appears to be full of fervor to not let his fate seal at this late stage in the tournament.