Is Sara Evans Married? A Look at Her Relationship Status

Sara Evans is a well-known and respected personality in the country music industry. Renowned for her intense singing, poignant lyrics, and authentic demeanor, she has won many admirers globally.

On February 5, 1971, Sara Lynn Evans was born in Boonville, Missouri, in the United States. She was introduced to country music at an early age while growing up on a farm. Her career was significantly shaped by the musical influences of her family. At five years old, Sara took up singing, and shortly after, she was playing in her family’s band. Her early musical exposure paved the way for her success in the future.

The late 1990s saw Sara Evans become well-known thanks to her breakthrough album, “Three Chords and the Truth.” Her unique voice and genuine storytelling soon established her as a prominent figure in the country music industry. She achieved recognition over the years with a number of successful singles and albums, winning prizes from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

Is Sara Evans Married?

Yes, Sara Evans is married at the moment.

Who Is Sara Evan’s Husband?

Jay Barker is the spouse of Sara Evans. He was a quarterback in American football who was a member of multiple teams in the National Football League and the Canadian Football League in addition to the University of Alabama. Barker is currently a commentator and radio host. Evans was formerly married to former politician Craig Schelske before she wed sportscaster and former University of Alabama football player Jay Barker on June 14, 2008.

Sara Evans wed Jay Barker in 2008; the two later got divorced in 2021. Former NFL quarterback Barker was an American who spent time as a quarterback in both the National Football League (NFL) and the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Sara Evans’ Daughter

Sara Evans is a mother of two kids, Audrey and Olivia, who are growing up quickly. Evans was formerly married to former politician Craig Schelske before she wed sportscaster and former University of Alabama football player Jay Barker on June 14, 2008.

Three lovely children were born into the union: Avery Jack Schelske (born 1999), Olivia Margaret Schelske (born January 22, 2003), and Audrey Elizabeth Schelske (born October 6, 2004). The union terminated in a difficult divorce on September 28, 2007.

Sara Evans and her three children moved to Mountain Brook, Alabama, to live with Jay Barker and his four children from his previous marriage to Amy DiGiovanna—Andrew (born 1999), Braxton (born 2000), and twins Sarah Ashlee and Harrison (born 2001).

she has filed for divorce from Barker, who was allegedly arrested for domestic abuse against her in January 2022. After spending more than ten years together, the blended family appears to be closer than ever. Looking at Sara Evans’s current Instagram account, one can see how much the beautiful mother of her kids, Olivia (20) and Audrey (18), looks like her.

Conclusion

In summary, Sara Evans is a wonderful person who has gracefully and resolutely withstood life’s storms in addition to being a gifted country music performer. Her experiences with marriage, family, and relationships have served as a tribute to her fortitude and dedication to the people she loves. Fans are captivated by her narrative as she persists in creating exquisite music and values her family. Sara Evans is a true icon of country music, and she will surely leave a lasting legacy for future generations.