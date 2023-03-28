Is ‘Dragon’s Den’ Star Sara Davies Expecting a Baby?

British businesswoman, entrepreneur, and media personality Sara Davies MBE. She founded and owns Crafter’s Companion, a business she began while attending the University of York.

Is Sara Davies Pregnant?

Sara is not pregnant. She was pregnant when she uploaded an Instagram photo of her baby bump several years ago. In 2007, Davies wed her husband Simon. Oliver and Charlie are the names of both of her sons. They are Teeside residents.

Who Is Simon, Sara Davies’s Husband?

Sara and Simon have been married since September 2007. They met as adolescents. Sara disclosed that they have divergent opinions over how to distribute their newly acquired wealth among their children.

She confessed in Loose Women, “My husband Simon wants to give our children the things we did not have, but I want them to enjoy the experiences we did.”

When Is Dragons Den on TV?

Dragon’s Den will return to BBC One on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. The new season will consist of fourteen new episodes that will air at the same time each week.

If you miss any of the next episodes, you may view them all on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.

Awards and Recognition

Davies was awarded an MBE in the 2016 New Year’s Honours for his contributions to the economy.

A number of awards have been bestowed upon Davies for her work as an entrepreneur. She received the Ernst & Young Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2010 [citation needed]. She received the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Shell Women of the Year Awards in 2013 and was included in the 2015 class of Young Guns Entrepreneurs of the Year by startups.co.uk.

In addition, she has won two Lloyds Bank National Business Awards: the Santander Small to Medium-Sized Business of the Year award in 2010 and the Outstanding Contribution to British Business Award in 2019.