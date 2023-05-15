Is Sara Bareilles Pregnant? Is the Baby News Gossip or Reality?

American singer-songwriter and actress Sara Beth Bareilles. In the US alone, she has sold over 15 million singles and over 3 million albums. She has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and three Tony Awards, and she has won two Grammy Awards.

Is Sara Bareilles Pregnant?

There has been no official confirmation of her pregnancy or whether she is expecting a child at this time. The American tabloids claimed she was visibly pregnant. The rumor mill started turning with the possibility that the singer is expecting a kid. During a Saturday night supper with her significant other, she was allegedly observed with a baby bump.

According to another source, she made toast twice using water instead of wine, further supporting the idea that she is expecting. This has led to numerous reports that she is pregnant.

It remains to be seen whether or not the actress’s wine-free pregnancy is finally about to yield the year’s most exciting celebrity birth announcement.

Who Was She Involved With?

Engaged couple alert: Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett!

The musician, now 43, announced the engagement to Tippett, 40, in an Instagram post first thing Sunday morning. “I’m ready to say yes to marriage to this man. Bareilles captioned a photo of herself gazing lovingly at Tippett with, “It’s easy, earned, relaxed YES.”

“@joetipps If anyone fits the bill, it’s you. As I get to know you better, my love for you grows.”…and you have shown me sides of myself that I was afraid to love,” she went on. And because of you, my love for ME has grown. In other words, I am the focus here. I kid, don’t worry.

What a treasure you are,” Bareilles continued. Okay, time for action. With you, I’m going to do anything and anything.

Tippett posted an additional message saying, “I’m going to marry this woman. I am excited about the future and all the possibilities it holds, including new experiences, laughter, and love. My sincerest gratitude.

At the August 2015 out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Grammy winner and Tippett met while working on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 film Waitress, for which Bareilles penned the score.

Tippett, who played Earl, the irritable husband of the story’s protagonist Jenna, didn’t make the trip to Broadway with the show in April 2016. The following year, he took over the part, but by then, Bareilles had already finished her sold-out run as Jenna.

The couple didn’t make their first public appearances until the 2017 Tony Awards, PEOPLE & EW’s Upfronts Party, and the opening night of The New Group’s show All the Fine Boys, which was two years later.

In September 2019, Bareilles and Tippett completed their third year of dating, and the “Love Song” singer commemorated the event with an Instagram post including a gallery of adorable photos of the couple. She captioned the photographs with the joke, “Three years,” adding, “Feels like three hundred!”

I “can’t wait for it to be forever,” Bareilles sang.

Fans and close friends of Bareilles initially mistook that last sentence for an engagement announcement between the singer and Tippett. Bareilles provided more detail the next day.

“We are not engaged, just in love,” she wrote on Instagram. Warning: using the term “forever” in online posts about your relationship can result in a flood of texts asking how things are doing.

She then posted an Instagram snapshot of her ringless hand.

I’m sorry if my post misleads you, but I appreciate the sweet well wishes and the heads-up. She wrote “haha sorrryyyyyy” in the photo’s caption.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March of 2020, Bareilles announced in July of that year that she had tested positive. She had previously told PEOPLE how Tippett had helped her get better.

“He did a good job taking care of me,” she remarked. To quote one of his friends: “He was a good friend and companion through all that.”

Bareilles also discussed the challenges of writing music while in a committed relationship. “I had a fear that if I was happy and content in a relationship I would stop writing music,” she said. However, “now I am seeking and wandering with a companion.”

The singer of “Brave” wrote an Instagram post earlier this year in which she revealed that she had been taking medication “for the first time” to treat her depression and anxiety.

The truth, for me, was that this medication removed the mask of sadness and anxiety and allowed me to realize who I really was. Bareilles captioned the post, “I remember myself,” and thanked Tippett for his encouragement.

The musician told her boyfriend “I love you” and thanked her “incredible partner and angelic friends who have listened, lifted me up, comforted me, and encouraged me to do what needs to be done to feel better.”