Is Safiya Nygaard Pregnant? Is the Bundle of Joy on The Way?

Safiya is a beauty and fashion influencer who predominantly operates on YouTube. She has over 9 million followers on the social media platform. Her rise to prominence began during her tenure at BuzzFeed, but she ultimately departed the company to pursue YouTube videos full-time. Given the popularity of her videos, it was almost inevitable that outlandish rumors would circulate about her private life.

Is Safiya Nygaard Pregnant?

Saiya Nygaard is not Pregnant. Despite online rumors indicating Safiya may be pregnant, there has been no evidence to support this claim. She has not announced her pregnancy, nor has she given many hints about it.

Since 2019, Safiya has been married to Tyler Williams, and both of them discuss their relationship on their respective YouTube channels.

Since 2014, the two have been together after meeting at Stanford University. Given the length of their relationship, it is natural to speculate that they will shortly have a child. There has been no indication that Safiya and Tyler are considering having children, despite the fact that this timeline is consistent with societal norms for when a couple begins to consider procreation.

Related: Is Kelly Reilly Pregnant? Could There Be a Baby on The Way?

Some Admirers Believe Safiya Has a Baby Bump

Related: Is Maggie Haberman Pregnant? Is She Adding a New Member to Her Family?

Some fans believe that Safiya is concealing a baby bump in some of her most recent recordings, in addition to her marriage. Fans claim that Safiya is wearing the type of apparel that women frequently wear when attempting to conceal a baby bump, despite the fact that there is scant evidence of a baby bump. Although her clothing may be baggy, this is hardly evidence that she is pregnant.

Safiya and Tyler recently relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina, where Tyler’s family resides. Some believe that the transfer was prompted by the pregnancy, with the intention of having family nearby after the birth. Although this may appear to be sufficient evidence to some admirers, Safiya and Tyler have not yet confirmed the news themselves.

Those who have speculated widely will feel vindicated if it is ultimately revealed that Safiya is pregnant. Regardless, given the extent of Safiya’s fan base, this type of speculation is likely to remain a part of her life for years to come.

Occasionally, the speculation may prove to be accurate, but this is not always the case. In any case, Safiya’s public profile does not necessitate that her admirers constantly know everything about her. When she is ready to reveal information about her future, she will presumably be able to do so on her own terms and according to her own schedule.