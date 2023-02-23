Is Sadie Robertson Going to Welcome Baby No. 2 in May With Husband Christian Huff?

Sadie Robertson has put on some weight! There is no longer any way to conceal the fact that Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child together.

They announced the exciting news early in the month of November that their already-delightful small family will soon be expanding to include a fourth member. Honey, who had just turned one, wouldn’t be the youngest child for much longer after this point.

Robertson stated on Instagram that “another tiny miracle is in the process of unfolding.”

Following the Instagram post, the former Duck Dynasty actress has not been seen in any images that would indicate that she seemed to be pregnant…

On Thursday, though, all of that shifted (Dec. 1).

The soon-to-be mother of two shared a picture of her “bump” on social media. She was pregnant with their second child and wore a white outfit accentuating her increasing tummy.

“Helllooo 2nd trimester! it is Fantastic seeing you! I am thankful for everything. She captioned the shot with the phrase “thank you, God.”

The comment section of the post was quickly inundated with well-wishes and sentiments of affection from devoted followers who were eager to react. Several people complimented her on how adorable her baby belly was looking, and they said that she really exudes the glow of pregnancy.

Huff will be outnumbered by three ladies in his household after kid No. 2 is born since there will be three girls total. In November, the couple hit a baseball that was completely packed with pink to discover the gender of their unborn child. The soon-to-be father had a feeling from the beginning that this child would be a girl, and he showed up to the gender reveal wearing a pair of pink shoes.

Even though the pair hasn’t announced the official due date yet, Robertson has suggested in one of her Instagram stories that you should be on the lookout somewhere in the month of May.

She scrawled “SURPRISE” on the paper. There will be another baby born in the month of May.

Honey, their daughter, was born on May 11; therefore, it’s possible that their other girls will share Honey’s birthdate.

Meanwhile, on Christmas day, she posted a picture on Instagram with the remark,

practicing for next year 🙂