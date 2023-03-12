Is She Really a Lesbian? The Truth About Ruby Rose’s Sexuality!

Ruby Rose Langenheim is a model, actress, disc jockey, and television host from Australia. Rose was a presenter on MTV Australia before landing numerous prominent modeling jobs, including for Maybelline New York in Australia.

Is Ruby Rose Homosexual?

At age 12, Rose came out as a lesbian. Due to her sexual orientation and gender difference, she reported experiencing verbal and physical harassment at the hands of male classmates. A relative also sexually molested her as a child.

The truth is that we are uncertain. While the majority of Ruby’s ex-girlfriends have been other celebrities, Ruby is keeping this girlfriend’s name strictly confidential.

In July 2018, Ruby was responding to queries on her Instagram story, where a fan inquired who she was dating. The celebrity responded to the query with a photo of herself with one of her male pals and the words, “This is my man, but my girlfriend is none of your concern haha”

The last time we checked, the celebrity was dating someone, but she refused to reveal who. No public social media posts or red-carpet appearances indicate otherwise. Perhaps she is no longer with her then-significant other. Or perhaps her previous messy public breakups have motivated her to keep this one absolutely private.

From 2016 to 2018, the couple enjoyed a highly public romance. Ruby announced their separation in a now-deleted notes-app-style post: “I’ve spent the past two years learning from and sharing my life with a remarkable individual. An encounter for which I am really fortunate… A few months ago, Jess and I split ways. I offer this news with a heavy heart. We continue to have a deep affection for one another, and I will always be her strongest supporter and advocate.”

In an interview with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O’s Show, Jess, known for being a member of the pop group The Veronicas, described her relationship with Ruby as “extremely difficult” and “toxic”

Ruby replied to a photo she posted with her new boyfriend Kai Carlton by saying, “Congratulations, really pleased for you both.” Which was not acceptable to Jess.

Jess answered back “@RubyRose I have asked you not to contact me for more than four months. You have been ignored on every other private site, thus the fact that you continue to approach me publicly under the pretext of wishing me well is harassment.” Huge yikes. The two then continued their extremely public feud.

Ruby was temporarily engaged to fashion designer Phoebe Dahl in 2014, proposing after only a few months of dating. Nonetheless, the couple separated towards the end of 2015.

Ruby dated model Harley Gusman briefly in 2016, and she was once reported to be dating Halsey, although their relationship was never verified.