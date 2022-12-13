Is Ruben Studdard Married: Is He Divorcee?

An American actor and singer, Ruben Studdard. He became well-known after winning the second season of American Idol, and his song of “Superstar” earned him a Grammy Award nomination in 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

What’s the Scoop About Ruben Studdard’s Love Life?

He does have a wife; yes After two years of courtship, he married Surata Zuri Science in a private ceremony in 2008. Sad to say, the couple got a divorce in April for reasons best known to them. Ruben Stewart is a part of the American Sigma Xi Information Fraternity. In addition to his bachelor’s degree in vocal studies from 2015, he also holds an honorary master’s degree in arts from Alabama A&M University.

Also: Is Peter Doocy Married: Who Is She?

Connection to Ruben Studdard

Singer-actor Ruben Studdard is currently looking for a relationship. Right now, he’s not seeing anyone. As a bare minimum, Ruben has been in at least one previous relationship. Ruben Studdard is not married yet. On June 28, 2008, he tied the knot with Surata Zuri McCants. As of 2012, the couple had officially separated. According to our files, he is childless.

What Ruben Studdard Is Worth

By the year 2022, it is projected that Ruben Studdard will have amassed a net worth of $4.5 million. His success in the music industry is the source of his wealth. His studio albums have done very well in the market. His album “Soulful” sold over 400,000 copies, and “Simple Dreams” sold over 200,000. During its first week on sale, Need Angel’s album moved more than 96,000 copies.

Age of Ruben Studdard

As of today, the 5th of April 2022, Ruben Studdard will be 43 years old. He was born on September 12, 1978. He was born to American parents who were working as educators in the German federal state of Frankfurt. Later the family moved back to Raymond, Alabama, where Ruben grew up. Despite his height of 1.91 meters, he weighs around 90 kilograms.

The Beginnings

First performing in front of a Baptist congregation at the tender age of three. After that, he kept on singing gospel music at churches. He also started singing in the church choir.

Career as Ruben Studdard, Professionally

The profession as A Singer

When Ruben Studdard was picked for American Idol’s second season, it was a game-changer for his singing career. Plus, he took home the trophy, bumping singer Clay Aiken to second place in the final standings. His star status as a vocalist shot through the roof after that performance.

Flying Without Wings, the first track he released after the event, reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Singles were followed by his first album, Soulful, released on the J.19 label. The RIAA even awarded platinum status to the record. In addition, the album did well financially.

As a follow-up, his second gospel album, I Need An Angel, likewise reached the top spot on the Gospel Chart of the Billboard 200. The RIAA also awarded the album their highest honor, gold status.

After this album, he created further albums similar to The Return, Love Is, and Letters from Birmingham.

Also: Is Laura Coates Pregnant: Whom She Married To?

Fame in Film and Television

His first appearance on The Biggest Loser, a reality show broadcast on NBC, was on October 15th, 2013.

The season finale indicated that he shed 119 pounds and reached a final weight of 343.

After achieving great success as a vocalist, he began considering a transition into acting. During the month of December 2018, he made his Broadway debut in the show Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show.

He has appeared on 8 Simple Rules, Eve, and Life on a Stick, among others, as an actor. In addition to that, he has roles in films like “I Need a Man” and “Lifted.”

Nominations and Ruben’s Awards

American Idol: The Search for a Superstar received the Teen Choice Award in 2003.

2004: Received a Grammy nomination.

Awards consideration at the 2005 BETs.

Participation in Social Media

Ruben has 98,1k Instagram followers, 88,9k Twitter followers, and 495k Facebook likes.

He follows notable figures such as Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Barack Obama on the social media platform Twitter.

He also has 108k subscribers and 54 million views on his self-titled YouTube channel.