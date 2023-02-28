Is Rose Leslie Pregnant? Kit Harington Celebrate Joyful Baby News!

Scottish actress Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot-Leslie. She is most known for her roles as Gwen Dawson on Downton Abbey (ITV) and Ygritte on Game of Thrones (HBO), although she has also played Maia Rindell on CBS All Access’s The Good Fight (for three seasons) and Clare Abshire in The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO).

Is She Expecting a Baby?

The rumors are true: Indeed, Rose Leslie is indeed pregnant. In an interview, Harington revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second kid, a boy, more than two years after the birth of their first child.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Apparently Met in An Unusual Way

The pair of Leslie and Harington first crossed paths while working on the set of Game of Thrones. They didn’t start out as a romantic couple, though, much like their characters don’t. In 2014, Harington dismissed rumors that he was dating Leslie, telling the Evening Standard, “All rumor and myth.

I and Rose are very, very close and very good friends.” in fact, they still are. I think she’s great. Yet, but there was no romantic involvement. Nonetheless, he did promise at the time that he “wouldn’t tell the press” about whether he “was in a relationship or not.”

If you want to know when the romance started, The two may or may not have been dating at this point, but Harington told Vogue Italy in 2016 that his favorite part of filming the show was the “three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season.”

He elaborated, saying, “Because the nation is gorgeous, because the Northern Lights are amazing, and because it was there that I fell in love. It’s simple to fall in love with the person who plays your love interest on the program if you’re already drawn to them.

At the 2016 Olivier Awards in London, the couple made their red carpet debut, and the following year, Harington told Esquire that he and his girlfriend had moved in together.

To Whom and When Did Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Exchange Wedding Vows?

On June 23, 2018, Leslie and Harington exchanged wedding vows. The Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family, served as the setting for their fantasy wedding and reception. Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, and Peter Dinklage were all present for the happy couple on their special day.