Is Robert Redford Gay? Unveiling the Truth of His Sexual Orientation!

The personal lives of Hollywood actors are frequently the subject of intrigue and speculation. The legendary actor Robert Redford is the subject of an enduring query. Redford has captivated audiences throughout his decades-long career with his talent and charisma. However, despite the constant scrutiny of the media, allegations and questions regarding his sexual orientation have persisted. This article explores the topic and attempts to cast light on the truth surrounding the question, “Is Robert Redford gay?”

Is Robert Redford Gay?

Robert Redford is not gay. Redford prefers to keep his private life private. He maintains a happy marriage with his longstanding wife, the German-born multimedia environmental artist Sibylle Szaggars. The couple met in the mid-1990s and began dating in 1996. After thirteen years of courtship, the couple wed in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2009.

With only thirty attendees, the church wedding was an intimate affair. Frank Engelbrecht, a protestant minister, conducted the nuptials in German. “The ceremony was very important to them,” he told The Telegraph later.

Interestingly, both Redford and his wife had previously been married. While his partner’s previous relationship and ex-husband’s information have never been posted online, Redford’s previous marriage is well-known.

Robert Redford’s First Marriage and Spouse

Redford was previously wed to Lola Van Wagenen. In the late 1950s, he met the American historian in Los Angeles after returning from a trip to France. The couple struck it off immediately and wed on September 12, 1958. Bishop Ray W. Gwilliam officiated their wedding, which was held at Wagenen’s family residence.

Four-tiered wedding cake and gilded candles on the serving tables were the day’s highlights. After their marriage, the couple eventually welcomed four children into their family. However, the marriage gradually deteriorated as Redford’s career flourished.

As a consequence, the couple divorced in 1985, after 27 years of marriage.

Obviously, they both moved on in their romantic lives. While Redford wed his current wife, who is 20 years younger than him, Wagenen found love with George Burrill.

She married him in 2002, and since then they have been together.

Robert Redford’s Children

Redford has no children from his second marriage. However, he had four children with his first wife. In 1959, the veteran actor and his first wife welcomed their son Scott Anthony Redford. Scott tragically died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at just two months of age.

After the catastrophe, the couple had three children: one son and two daughters. Shauna Jean, their oldest daughter, was born in 1960. In 1962, their second son James, affectionately known as Jamie, joined the family, and in 1970, their youngest child, Amy Hart, was born.

Amy followed in her father’s footsteps, whereas Shauna became a successful painter. She pursued an acting career, appearing in films and television programs including Sex and the City, Maid in Manhattan, and Sunshine Cleaning.

James, the son of Redford, became a documentary filmmaker. In addition to being an environmental activist, he founded The Redford Center in 2005.

On October 16, 2020, he passed away due to bile duct carcinoma of the liver. “The grief associated with the loss of a child is incalculable. Jamie was a devoted son, husband, and father, ” Redford said in a statement to CNN after his passing.

His wife Kyle and their two children Lena and Dylan survive him.