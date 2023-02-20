The Love Life of Ricky Stenhouse: Is He Happily Married or Flying Solo?

American professional stock car racer Richard Lynn Stenhouse Jr. won the 2023 Daytona 500. He drives the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JTG Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Is Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s Wife?

Madyson Joye Stenhouse is the lucky lady who married Ricky Stenhouse Jr. On October 28, 2022, in between NASCAR events, they tied the knot in Charleston, South Carolina.

There were about two thousand guests at the wedding, which took place on the beautiful Ashley River’s banks. Ricky has fond memories of his childhood spent exploring and playing in the riverbanks. Both Madyson’s dress from Berta Bridal and her husband’s outfit from The Black Tux had long sleeves.

Goodfleisch also recorded a cover of “Daddy” by Abby Anderson for her dad, with the help of famous Nashville producer Jon Randall, and gave it to him as a gift. On November 5, 2021, the pair went on a trip to Cathedral Rock. Madyson answered yes to Ricky’s proposal as he got down on one knee and presented her with a huge diamond ring.

They made the announcement on social media by holding up champagne glasses and showing off the stunning ring she had just given him.

Lynn DeFelice Goodfleisch and Bryan Goodfleisch are the proud parents of Madyson Joye Goodfleisch. She is one of three siblings; her other two are brothers Nickolas Goodfleisch and Kaylin (Goodfleisch) Forbush. Her Instagram says that she enjoys singing. Madyson frequently shares her renditions of country tunes online.

In her spare time, she enjoys interacting with animals and singing. Along with her fiance Ricky, Madyson owns Slide Job Ranch, where they raise Longhorns, Ranchers, and donkeys.

There is little known about Ricky’s now-wife, who was once his fiancee but prefers a low-key existence. But, based on her Instagram photos, she appears to be a happy person who is making the most of every moment.

A Chronology of Ricky Stenhouse and Madyson Goodfleisch’s Relationship

In early 2020, Madyson began posting about Ricky, and by Christmas 2020, Ricky had begun posting about her as well. They promote one another on their respective social media sites.

To add to Madison’s ring surprise, Ricky was also presented with concert tickets to watch Brooks and Dun on their Reboot Tour when it stopped in Charlotte.

Before leaving for Talladega Superspeedway and the YellaWood 500, they kicked back to some live country music and relaxed. Stenhouse ended up finishing in 16th place.

Ricky Jr. and the love of his life, Madyson Joye Stenhouse, have tied the knot.

It’s Been Five Years Since Ricky and Danica Patrick Started Dating

Ricky dated the famous American race car driver Danica Patrick for a long time before he started seeing Madyson Joye. The former pair made significant contributions to the sport of racing.

Their mutual interest in their careers served as a spark in their budding romance. Two of the fastest racers in the world were unable to reach the aisle in time.

Some time ago, on April 1st, Stenhouse and Patrick pretended to get engaged. Danica uploaded an image of her hands adorned with rings, but no one fell for the joke. Danica and he broke up in 2017, and the following year he began dating and spending time with Madyson.