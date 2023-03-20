Is Ricky Martin Gay? Exploring Ricky Martin’s Sexual Orientation!

Enrique “Ricky” Martin Morales is a singer, songwriter, and actor from Puerto Rico. His career encompasses Latin pop, mainstream, dance, reggaeton, and salsa, earning him a reputation for musical variety.

Is Ricky Martin Gay?

Sure, Ricky Martin is gay. On March 29, 2010, Martin made his first public statement regarding his sexual orientation on his website. He penned, “I am pleased to state that I am a privileged homosexual man. I feel extremely fortunate to be who I am.” He said that “these years of silence and thought” had made him “stronger” and taught him that “acceptance must originate from inside.”

The musician has solely dated guys since coming out, but he has confessed that he is also attracted to women. In a 2016 interview with Univision, he stated, “I know that I enjoy both men and women, I’m against sexual categories, and we are simply human beings with emotional and sexual desires.”

Related: Is Chadwick Moore Gay? Confirmed as Gay or Just a Rumor?

Ricky Martin and Their Boyfriend Jwan Yosef Are Engaged!

During Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricky Martin shared some surprises with the audience. First, he announced his Las Vegas residency at the Monte Carlo’s Park Theater. Then, he announced that he is engaged to his lover, Jwan Yosef!

Around a year ago, Martin met Yosef when he was searching for new artwork to add to his collection. Martin stated, “He is a conceptual artist and I am a collector.” “I began searching for art, discovered his work, and went absolutely bonkers because I adore what he produces. Very original. I then made touch with him.” The comedian Ellen DeGeneres remarked, “And then you gathered him.”

Related: Is Kirk Hammett Gay? The Mystery of Kirk Hammett’s Sexuality Revealed!

It could be described as love at first sight. When Martin spotted Yosef, he immediately knew. After several months of dating, Martin decided to pop the question.

Martin recalled, “I was quite nervous, so I got on my knees and removed the small metal box.” “I had it in a small velvet pouch and instead of asking her to marry me, I replied, “I have a gift for you!” Bad. I responded, “I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” and he replied, “What’s the question?” Martin joked that it took him thirty minutes to realize that Yosef accepted his marriage proposal.

Now that the pair is engaged, they each wear an engagement ring. Martin, the father of twin eight-year-old boys Matteo and Valentino, stated that Yosef and the boys got along splendidly. He stated, “They love each other.” “That is flawless, Ellen. It has been truly remarkable.”