Is Rick Lagina Already in A Relationship?

Rick Lagina is Marty Lagina’s brother and a former U.S. postal worker and TV personality.

Lagina is well-known for co-starring with his brother in the “Oak Island” series. The characters in the series explored the island in search of hidden artifacts and valuables.

Has Rick Lagina Ever Been Married?

The late Rick Lagina never tied the knot. It has been speculated online that Rick is gay, although this is just speculative and unsupported by any evidence (you know how cruel rumors are to celebrities).

We all have that cool uncle who never tied the knot because he decided that marriage just wasn’t for him, and Rick looks to be playing that role.

Value and Revenue

The celebrity net worth estimates that Rick is worth $2 million. Nonetheless, Rick, like many other famous people, has been vague about his financial situation. But a mansion for a million dollars proves he is doing well financially.

Furthermore, together with his sibling Marty Lagina, Dan Blankenship, and Craig Tester. Oak Island Tours, Incorporated is owned by Lagina. They have majority island ownership (78%) as well.

According to celebrity net worth, his brother Marty Lagina is worth $100 million. In addition to his other accomplishments, Marty is a well-known reality TV star, engineer, and businessman.

The Work and Life of Rick Lagina

Reality TV star work was not an immediate career option for Rick. Before he became a media star, Rick was a postal worker in the United States. Since learning about the Oak Island mystery in the January 1965 issue of Reader’s Digest, Lagina has fantasized about finally figuring it out.

Similarly, Lagina’s initial exploration of the mystery island began when he was only 11 years old. When he and his brother Marty Lagina were cast in the ongoing reality TV series The Curse of Oak Island, he realized a lifelong desire. The History Network also broadcast the show on January 5, 2017.

The boys’ quest to discover the island’s mystery is central to the drama. Many specialists, including Zena Halpern and Petter Amundsen, have concluded that the island has invaluable resources that have thus far been undiscovered. Numerous puzzles and hypotheses have been proposed to explain the Island, but no conclusive evidence has been discovered.

Season six of the show premiered on November 13, 2018, and is currently broadcasting.

More than that, the show has received widespread praise from critics and viewers alike. Nova Scotia Business Inc. pledged more than $1 million on August 2, 2016, to sponsor the show’s fourth season.

However, the well-known figure has been a guest on many programs, including Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show in 2015. Superstars including Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tom Hanks appeared on the show.

Involvement in Social Media

Rick is currently not participating in any social media. It shouldn’t come as a surprise coming from someone who prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.