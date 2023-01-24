In the Walking Dead: Does Rick Grimes Meet His End?

The sheriff is perhaps the first image that comes to mind when TV viewers think of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes is the name of this sheriff.

Rick Grimes, as portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, is and will remain the show’s standout protagonist. The protagonist initially appeared on screen in the pilot episode, when he awoke from a coma to find that the dead had risen and overrun the planet, and he hasn’t stopped trying to protect himself and the people he cares about ever since.

Even if you missed the season 11 finale and are just now catching up, you probably know that Rick is no longer a member of The Walking Dead. What, then, became of him? Can you tell me if he makes an appearance in the series finale?

Can We Assume that Rick Grimes Will Not Survive the Walking Dead?

To put your mind at ease, Rick Grimes did not die in The Walking Dead. He’s fine right now. The catch is that none of the characters on the show are aware of it.

In the season 9 episode 5 finale, “What Comes After,” Andrew Lincoln announced his departure from the show after a wounded Rick destroyed the bridge he and the survivors had spent the entire season building in an attempt to protect the Hilltop and other communities from two giant walker herds that had merged into one.

Because of the explosion, everyone thought Rick had perished as well. But just as she was about to board a mystery helicopter that demanded she trades an asset for passage, Anne (under her alias Jadis) found him. Ann traded herself and her friend Rick to the helicopter pilot, saving Rick’s life in exchange for her own.

No one from The Walking Dead ever saw Rick again, but we haven’t seen the last of him, either.

In the Eleventh Season of The Walking Dead, Will Rick Grimes Make an Appearance?

The Walking Dead season 11’s final episode has a brief cameo appearance by Rick Grimes, confirming the character’s return. In the series finale, Rick is featured again in a montage after he has apparently escaped from the Civic Republic Military. He appears to be about to return to his apparent captivity when a nearby CRM helicopter spots him. However, not before Rick gives us a sneaky grin.

Because he will never give up looking for Michonne, Judith, and the rest of his loved ones, he is confident that he will eventually be able to break free once more. He’s in luck because the finale’s closing scene also features the return of Danai Gurira as Michonne. She represents Rick’s counterpart in the montage since she is also on the lookout for him. Plus, that will serve as a perfect segue into the next Rick and Michonne movie.

When Can We Expect to See the Walking Dead Prequel Starring Rick and Michonne?

We’ve known since Andrew Lincoln left that Rick would come back in a story that detailed his activities after being whisked away by helicopter. His return to the screen was originally planned as a trilogy, but it was announced at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that Lincoln will be back for a six-part series (together with Danai Gurira as Michonne) that would reunite Rick and Michonne and wrap up their love story.

Thankfully, the new spin-off is scheduled to debut on AMC later in 2023, so we’ll get to see Rick and Michonne again soon.