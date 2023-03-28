Is Richard Madden Gay? The Controversial Question!

Richard Madden is a Scottish actor who originally gained international recognition for portraying Rob Stark from 2011 to 2013 on Game of Thrones. He is also well-known for his roles as Prince Kit in Disney’s 2015 live-action Cinderella and David Budd in BBC’s Bodyguard (2018).

Rob Stark was his breakout role, but it was his portrayal of David Budd that garnered him the Golden Globe for Best Actor. He also portrayed John Reid in the film Rocketman about Elton John (2019). Madden’s excellent portrayal of Elton John’s former lover put gasoline to the flames of LGBT rumors.

Who has Richard Madden dated, and what is his sexual orientation? Find out more about this young actor, including who he may be dating at the moment!

Is Richard Madden Gay?

Because he has portrayed gay characters in Rocketman and Eternals, Richard has frequently been asked about his personal life. Yet, he is notoriously secretive about his sexuality.

When asked by The Guardian about performers who play roles that don’t reflect their real-life sexualities, Richard responded, “We need to focus more on diversity and having everyone represented, but I’m also a firm believer in casting the best actor for the role.”

He has consistently refused to answer queries about his private life or rumors about his sexual orientation. In an interview with The New York Times, he stated simply, “I keep my personal life private. I have never discussed my connections.”

Richard Madden began dating Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman simultaneously with his Game of Thrones casting. Nevertheless, they parted in 2015 because he allegedly grew too close to his Cinderella co-star, Lily James. In August 2015, despite their attempts to reconcile, they were unsuccessful.

In 2016, Richard was briefly linked to the model Suki Waterhouse and Laura Whitehouse. These relationships quickly disintegrated. Then he began dating Caroline Flack, the host of Love Island. Laura and Caroline were friends, and it was claimed that their blossoming romance prompted a disagreement between them.

The unknown source further on the tension between the two women to Female First: “Caz and Laura had a major argument, and they’re not speaking at the moment. Laura believes Caroline violated the girl code because she did not tell her about Richard. Laura learned this information via mutual friends. Laura was really furious when she discovered on social media that they were hanging out together.

Richard Madden is back on the market! The actor has reportedly split from his girlfriend, Ellie Bamber https://t.co/SZj16ORAfH pic.twitter.com/IY0d2lAfEj — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 13, 2019

In 2017, Richard was linked to English actress Ellie Bamber. When he attended the 2019 Golden Globes alone, however, suspicions of a breakup were confirmed. That evening, he did not mention her in his acceptance speech. A source told The Sun, “In the end, they argued practically daily, and despite considering couples therapy, it became clear that there were far too many difficulties that could not be resolved.”

The Scottish actor is now single and has not released any images with a new partner, allowing fans to speculate as to whether he is currently dating.

He’s Been Linked to His Openly Gay Ex-Roommate

The handsome actor has been linked to his old roommate, actor Brandon Flynn of 13 Reasons Why. Brandon is openly gay and has discussed the difficulties of coming out in a number of interviews. When word spread that Richard and Brandon were roommates, suspicions began to circulate that the two might be more than just buddies. Richard and Brandon have never confirmed this.

The two roommates had a disagreement in 2019. A source told The Sun, “Brandon has made it obvious he does not want to see Richard, as he has instructed the Versace team not to invite him to a party at the beginning of December.”

Richard Madden was also spotted frequently with Teen Wolf actor Froy Gutierrez. Froy has also been suspected to be homosexual, so it’s not surprising that others believe Richard may be queer as well.