Is Rebecca Zamolo Pregnant: Baby Girl Arrived!

American YouTuber and social media star Rebecca Zamolo are well-known for her Game Master Network franchise and series. She has over 17.1 million followers on TikTok, where she is well renowned.

The Young Girl of Rebecca Zamolo Has Arrived!

On Wednesday, February 23, the 37-year-old YouTuber and their husband Matt Slays had their first child, a daughter called Zadie Hope Zamolo.

Baby Zadie was born in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 20 inches at birth. She already has her own Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to have our rainbow baby at last! We are incredibly grateful to our family, friends, supporters, and doctors for their love and support throughout this difficult road “the couple, whose novel The Game Master: Mansion Mystery was recently released.

Zamalo adds. “My dream has always been to become a mother. Zadie is a dream come true and our entire universe.”

Zamolo, a single mother, explains that she loves the letter Z and the name Sadie, so combining the two just made it right.

The good news follows her admission that she experienced a miscarriage at 9 weeks back in February 2021. After an exhausting IVF procedure, surgery, and her third implantation, she revealed her pregnancy in August.

“A baby born to parents after a miscarriage is known as a rainbow baby because it is similar to a rainbow after a storm. We are ecstatic to finally be able to announce the impending arrival of our rainbow child “Zamolo and Slays told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of their May 2014 wedding.

The pair said, “It’s been a long road filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, but it all feels worth it now.” “We are eager to meet our adorable rainbow baby. For their unrelenting love and support throughout this journey, we are eternally grateful to our family, friends, supporters, and doctors. Thank you, everybody.”

On Instagram, Zamolo shared pictures from her gender reveal along with the news that she was expecting a daughter in November.

“It’s a girl, y’all.

Still doesn’t feel like it’s true “She composed. “For those who are unaware, we had already tried three girl eggs during my IVF process, and this was the final one. Despite the fact that we knew there was a little likelihood of delivering a girl, we chose to insert our last female egg with a boy.”

“Even as I type this, I am overcome with emotion. We are just so pleased, I am at a loss for words “Added she.

Her Asset Value

It takes a lot of effort to become a YouTube sensation. Fortunately, it also has its benefits for people like Zamolo and others. The star is currently estimated to be worth $3.3 million by Celebs Money.

She Is Quite Popular on Social Media

Zamolo is obviously quite popular on social media; after all, an influencer has a significant problem on their hands if they don’t have followers to influence. But it might surprise you to learn just how huge she is. As of this writing, Zamolo has an astounding 8.09 million YouTube subscribers, 2.6 million Instagram followers, 108 thousand Facebook fans, and 65.2 thousand Twitter followers.

Summary

Rebecca Zamolo is a very well-known YouTuber. She had a beautiful little girl who weighed 6 Pounds. She is worth about $3.3 million in total. About 11 million people follow her on all of her social media accounts.