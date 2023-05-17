Is Raz B Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Identity!

Raz B is an actor, performer, and songwriter. In the early 2000s, he achieved prominence as a member of the R&B group B2K. On June 13, 1985, De’Mario Monte Thornton was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Throughout his career, Raz B has been involved in a variety of musical ventures and solo endeavors. In addition to his professional accomplishments, his personal life and controversies have garnered media attention.

Is Raz B Gay?

No, Raz B Is Not Gay. In reality, he has claimed he was sexually exploited by a pedophile. Raz B alleged that his cousin, former B2K member Marques Houston, and his former manager, Chris Stokes, sexually assaulted him as a child.

In a video he uploaded to social media in 2018, Raz B claimed that Stokes and Houston abused him and other B2K members by forcing them to perform sexual activities. Both Stokes and Houston have disproven the accusations made by Raz B.

Several of the singer’s detractors have disseminated false information about his sexual orientation in response to Raz B’s accusations. Since he has never engaged a man, there is no evidence that he is homosexual. Since Raz B has only dated women in the past, it is fair to conclude that he is not homosexual.

Who Is Raz B Dating Currently?

Raz B appears to be single at present. His Instagram profile gives no indication that he is currently dating anyone. According to reports, his most recent relationship was with Kallee Brookes in 2019.

The Dating History of Raz B

Kallee Brookes

Raz B and Kallee Brookes began dating in 2019. Nonetheless, the former couple separated in the same year. In 2019, Raz B was arrested in Minneapolis for allegedly abusing his fiancée and interfering with an emergency call.

After receiving bail, he confessed to two counts of domestic violence. A three-year probationary period, community service requirements, and completion of a domestic violence program were imposed on him.