Is Raquel from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnant? Unraveling the Truth!

We had a lot of questions after that turbulent Vanderpump Rules finale on May 17, which was definitely the Super Bowl of Bravo TV. What’s happening with Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules? What has become of Raquel Leviss? Tom and Raquel: Still dating? How precisely would the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion, which airs on May 24th, possibly amp up this operatic mess?

And now that Raquel and Tom are the subjects of pregnancy rumors, it appears like the turmoil surrounding the Pump Rules stars will only get worse. This is what we do know.

Is Raquel from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnant?

Rachel isn’t pregnant and just had her second child on November 5, 2021. Unfortunately, neither side of Raquel Leviss’s pregnancy—with Tom Sandoval’s child or not—has received formal confirmation. After the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale episode aired in mid-May, the baby speculations began to circulate after a post-season chat with the producers regarding contract talks aroused some rumors.

Executive producer Alex Baskin stated the following to Variety regarding the Bravo show’s upcoming filming: “I had believed that we needed cameras on them straight away. And I believe we now require a moment.

What was the cause of the delay? Undoubtedly a bombshell was revealed during the reunion program during a one-on-one. “The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” he said, according to the source. “New information has emerged.”

“I’ll put it this way: There are revelations, but not everyone is aware of them at this time. Therefore, we require some room,” Baskin continued.

Many Pump fans have interpreted that information to indicate that Raquel might be expecting a child. There were only three one-on-one interviews between host Andy Cohen and the group at the reunion special, so it would have to explicitly involve either her, Tom, or Ariana. Cohen said on his “Radio Andy” SiriusXM program, “I conducted separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana, and Raquel so that I could capture all of their stories just in conversation with me.

Additionally, Raquel has not been seen in public since the season finale. In the midst of the ongoing Sandoval scandal, the reality star was apparently receiving mental health treatment at a facility in Arizona. However, rumors suggest that Leviss is actually hiding out at her grandmother’s house in Tucson and is pregnant. According to TikTok user @thebravomom, she received information from Leviss’ sister confirming the pregnancy.

Again, there has been no official announcement from any of the parties involved, but Baskin stated on Leviss’ continued appearance on the show: “We have had those conversations with her reps…she and those around her have to feel OK about it. And for that reason, I also believe that waiting a short while is beneficial.