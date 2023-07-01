Is Pretty Deadly Gay? Exploring LGBTQ+ Representation in Entertainment!

The entertainment industry has made advancements in portraying diverse characters and stories in recent years. The portrayal of LGBTQ+ individuals has become a major topic of conversation. A common issue is whether certain characters or television series, such as ‘Pretty Deadly,’ can be considered homosexual. Let’s delve into this topic and investigate the significance of LGBTQ+ representation in the entertainment industry.

Is Pretty Deadly Gay?

No, Pretty Deadly Is Not Gay. Due to the widespread belief that Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are a couple, there have been numerous false homosexual rumors. In actuality, both wrestlers are dating women at present.

Kit Wilson is in a relationship with professional wrestler Stevie Turner, while Elton Prince is in a relationship with WWE backstage interviewer Kelly Kincaid. In their past relationships, the British players have never dated males. Therefore, it is fair to assume that Pretty Deadly is not homosexual.

Who Is Pretty Deadly Dating Currently?

They say home is where the heart is

But god I love the English pic.twitter.com/QtTmEUO1zZ — Kelly Kincaid (@KellyKincaidwwe) October 10, 2022

Pretty Deadly, the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, are not presently involved in a public relationship. While Elton Prince, a member of Pretty Deadly, was recently featured in a social media post with NXT Level Up announcer Kelly Kincaid, the context of the post suggests that the two have a romantic relationship.

Without additional confirmation or public statements from the individuals, it would be speculative to assert that they are dating.

On a recent episode of NXT, the underdog tag team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade challenged Pretty Deadly for their tag team titles.

In a triple-threat tag team match, Enofe and Blade secured the opportunity by defeating former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, as well as the Joe Gacy-led Dyad. Enofe and Blade won the match after Cameron Grimes neutralized Joe Gacy’s interference during the match.

Pretty Deadly Find a Third Partner on SmackDown

During a recent episode of SmackDown, new factions appeared to be forming on the blue brand. United States Champion Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly teamed up against The Brawling Brutes. This was part of Sheamus and Theory’s ongoing rivalry for the United States Championship.

The former NXT Champions defeated Ridge Holland with split milk’. However, Theory was able to identify Holland. On their very first evening together, the triumvirate triumphed. During their conversation on SmackDown LowDown, the three praised one another.

In a conversation with Megan Morant, she stated that they will remain together and rule the program. Sheamus, Holland, and Pete Dunne are likely to continue their feud with The Brawling Brutes, as their defeat on SmackDown will not settle well with them.