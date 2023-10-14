Is Pretty Deadly Gay? Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Wrestlers’ Love Lives

Pretty Deadly, the former NXT Tag Team Champions, made their main roster debut following the WWE Draft. They made an immediate impression on SmackDown in front of the WWE Universe. Fans have been mesmerized by the tag team’s distinct auras and appearances. As a result, fans have been wondering what happened to them.

In 2020, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince made their WWE debuts in NXT UK. The British duo appeared on the show infrequently until 2021. They defeated Gallus to become the NXT UK Tag Team Champions for the first time. Before making their NXT debut, the two had multiple feuds on the show. We go into the depths of the rumor mill in this blog, seeking the truth behind the question: Is Pretty Deadly gay?

They assaulted Imperium and feuded with them after making their NXT debut. While holding the NXT Tag Team Championships, they competed against Legado Del Fantasmo, The Creed Brothers, and The New Day. The WWE Universe has been amazed by Pretty Deadly’s performances. The vibrant duo won both the NXT UK Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship. At Worlds Collide, it happened during a four-way elimination match. They won both titles twice, for a total of four Tag Team Championships. Wilson and Prince adore dressing up in bright colors and flaunting themselves in front of their fans.

The British supermodels, on the other hand, are not homosexual. Wilson is engaged to Stevie Turner, a professional wrestler, while Prince is seeing Kelly Kincaid. Since 2022, Wilson and Turner have been in a love relationship. Prince and Kincaid, on the other hand, confirmed their engagement in October 2022. Other details about the team’s personal lives are unknown.

Pretty Deadly find a third partner on SmackDown

During a recent SmackDown program, it appeared like new groupings were forming on the blue brand. The US Champion, Austin Theory, teamed up with Pretty Deadly to take on The Brawling Brutes. This was part of Sheamus and Theory’s ongoing feud over the US Championship.

The former NXT Champion put on an outstanding display, slamming Ridge Holland with a’split milk’. Holland, on the other hand, was covered for a pinfall by Theory. The three of them won on their first night together. While talking SmackDown LowDown, the three were complementing each other. Megan Morant declared that they are not leaving and would continue to run the program together. Because their defeat on SmackDown would sting Sheamus, Holland, and Pete Dunne, the trio will almost probably prolong their feud with The Brawling Brutes.

Who Is Pretty Deadly Currently Dating?

The NXT Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly, are not currently dating anyone outside of their professional careers. While Elton Prince, half of Pretty Deadly, was recently featured in a social media post alongside NXT Level Up announcer Kelly Kincaid, the context of the post suggests a love relationship between them. However, it would be speculative to conclude that they are dating without further confirmation or public remarks from the parties concerned. On a recent edition of NXT, Pretty Deadly were surprised with a tag team championship challenge from the underdog combo of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

In a triple-threat tag team match, Enofe and Blade defeated former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brook Jensen, as well as the Joe Gacy-led Dyad. Enofe and Blade won after Cameron Grimes intervened during the match to counter Joe Gacy’s meddling.