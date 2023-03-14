Is Post Malone Gay? Breaking Down the Rumors!

Post Malone is the stage name of American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Austin Richard Post. Malone has received accolades for merging the hip-hop, pop, R&B, and trap genres and subgenres, which has contributed to his diverse voice.

Is Post Malone Gay?

Post Malone is not gay, despite rumors to the contrary, and there is little information surrounding his sexual orientation. But where did the rumors originate? Some individuals proposed that he appear on “Queer Eye,” and thus it all began. This program, in addition to being popular, also helps the LGBTQ community.

Some individuals believe that the American singer is gay. Some have made the assumption that he is homosexual. However, there is no proof to back these assertions, and the artist has never addressed these rumors in public. He has previously admitted to having a fiancée and has been frequently photographed with several ladies in the past. Thus, it is safe to presume that the rapper is straight.

Related: Is Todd Chrisley Gay? The Truth Behind His Sexual Orientation!

Personal Sphere

Malone’s relationship with Ashlen Diaz lasted three years and ended in November 2018.

Malone boarded a jet at Teterboro Airport on August 21, 2018, that was scheduled to land at London Luton Airport. Around 10:50 am, the plane was redirected to Stewart International Airport for an emergency landing after its tires blew out during takeoff. The jet successfully landed at 3:50 p.m. After the plane had touched down, Malone tweeted about the incident I landed folks. I appreciate your prayers.

I cannot believe how many individuals on this page hoped for my demise. f__ you. however not today” Malone was in an automobile accident on September 8, 2018. Malone’s white Rolls-Royce was traveling through Santa Monica at 3:30 a.m. when it collided with another vehicle. Despite the fact that no one was severely harmed, numerous persons were treated for minor injuries.

In May 2022, Malone announced that he and his partner were expecting their first child. Malone disclosed during a June visit on The Howard Stern Show that he and his girlfriend are engaged and have a daughter.

Related: Is Justin Guarini Gay? The Truth About Justin Guarini’s Sexuality!

Obtaining Success

After a month of its release, “White Iverson” reached one million views, garnering accolades from Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa. As a result, record labels began to take notice of Post, and in August 2015, he got a recording contract with Republic Records. After being invited to play at Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday party, he began working with notable rappers such as Kanye West, whom he met. They worked together on the track “Fade” off Kanye’s album “The Life of Pablo.”

“August 26”, Post’s first mixtape after being signed, was released in May 2016, followed by “Stoney,” his debut studio album, in December. The RIAA certified the album as double platinum in October 2017. Post released the first song from his second album, “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage in September 2017. It occupied the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight straight weeks.

The album’s second single, “Crazy,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, was released in February 2018 and debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Post’s second studio album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” was released in April 2018 and broke the first-day Spotify streaming record with 78.7 million global streams. “Beerbongs & Bentleys” received Post four nominations for the Grammy Awards. “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” his third studio album, was released in September 2019 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.