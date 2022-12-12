Is Peter Doocy Married: Who Is She?

The 35-year-old Doocy is an American journalist who covers the White House for Fox News. To put it simply, he is Steve, one of the Fox & Friends hosts’ sons. In 2009, Doocy started working as a general assignment reporter for Fox News.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s heart transplant procedure in March 2012, Hurricane Sandy’s destruction of New York City in 2012, and the presidential elections of 2008 and 2012 are just some of the issues this writer has covered.

The 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was another story that Doocy covered. Doocy appeared to be called a “dumb son of a b***h” by President Joe Biden on a hot mic on January 24, 2022.

After Doocy questioned Biden about the most recent US inflation numbers, the Vice President remarked on the topic. While leaving a meeting of the White House Competitiveness Council, reporters were caught in the hot mic incident.

Peter Doocy’s Wife’s Name Is Hillary Vaughn. Who Is She?

A correspondent for Fox Business, Vaughn works for the network. The journalist has reportedly worked for a wide variety of media sites, including Fox News, Yahoo Finance, FOX 32 in Chicago, FOX 13 in Tampa, FOX 2 in Detroit, and FOX 5 in Washington, DC, according to her MuckRack biography.

When Did They Get Hitched?

The couple wedded in a ceremony in South Carolina sometime in April 2021.

Doocy’s father, Steve, was the best man, and he showed pictures from the ceremony on the Fox & Friends broadcast on April 26.

The Couple of Peter Doocy and His Wife Are Expecting a Child.

Peter and his new bride, Hillary Vaughn, have our heartfelt congratulations. How long the couple had been dating before being married is unknown, but it took place at South Carolina’s Palm Meadow Bluff Resort. She’s been in the media for quite some time and is now a correspondent for Fox Business. Her Muck Rack shows that she has contributed to periodicals in multiple states and cities, including the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, and Texas.

The Sun reports that Steve not only attended the wedding but also served as the best man and composed a poem for his son’s nuptials. He posted his congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram. The caption said, “PETER DOOCY GOT MARRIED!” “Hillary Vaughn, you are officially a part of the Doocy clan. Both of you have our complete and utter joy.

Those of you who have attended your child’s wedding and felt the same overwhelming sense of pride as Kathy and I did will understand how we felt. Help the Doocys celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in their lives by sending them well wishes for @pdoocy and @hillary Vaughn.”

Steve also made an appearance on Fox & Friends to share the exciting news. “Got kind of a family announcement,” he said. It’s been about a week since Peter Doocy’s wedding. He adds that there were only 18 individuals total, and that didn’t even include Peter’s sisters.

Peter’s wedding, according to Steve, was postponed due to the coronavirus. They had intended to get married in January 2021 but pushed back the date just like his sister Sally did.

They made the big news that they are expecting their first child live on air.

What Is Peter’s Net Worth?

For the majority of his adult life, Peter has been a dedicated Fox News employee. According to reports, his annual salary from the network is between $100,000 and $121,000. His rumored net worth is $500,000.

His father, Steve, is likewise quite wealthy. His estimated net worth is $2 million. Luckily, it looks like he and his son enjoy a nice relationship. He appeared on broadcast with Steve Peter and was his best man at his wedding.

Different reports indicate that Hillary has a bigger net worth than her new spouse. She’s also been working for Fox for years and has a long relationship with the network. She is estimated to be worth around $1 million, and she and Peter may see an increase in their wealth now that they are living together.