Is Paul Mescal Gay? The Real Story Behind Paul Mescal’s Sexuality!

Irish actor Paul Mescal. He was born in Maynooth, and after attending The Lir Academy for acting training, he appeared in plays at Dublin’s theaters. His performance in the miniseries Normal People catapulted Mescal to popularity and garnered him a BAFTA TV Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Is Paul Mescal Gay?

Incorrect, Paul Mescal is not gay as has been widely circulated. One source of the speculation that Paul is gay is the gay romance novel The History of Sound, which is set during World War I. The Crown’s Josh O’Conner has played his lover in several story arcs, which may have given rise to such rumors.

This is a common reality for everyone, but especially those in the spotlight. Fans extrapolate their ideas about how stars act in real life from what they’ve seen in their films and at performances. Every celebrity faces difficulties as a result of how their fans interpret their actions.

This may explain why we don’t see more actors out there playing roles opposite their gender, as the rumors cause the screening couple to be considered to be a couple in real life, which is not genuine.

Chronology of Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship

The American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer Phoebe Bridgers is the lucky lady of the well-liked actor from the film The Lost Daughter.

The duo was said to be dating for the first time in 2020, but they didn’t go public with it until the following year. But, they went “Insta official” before their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Cinema Gala in California.

There was no concrete evidence that Phoebe and Paul were dating at the time they were initially linked in a very 2020 way: on Twitter. Yet, Paul was officially off the market after he described his secret lover as a “Lifesaver” during a time of crazy in an interview.

Having someone to lean on during this craziness has been priceless. “I don’t know where I’d be without her,” he told GQ magazine. Paul, meanwhile, co-starred with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the music video for Phoebe’s “Savior Complex” single.

Phoebe and Paul went public with their romance on Instagram, sharing a photo of themselves smiling by the water; they are still a happy pair.

The Acting Career of Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal got his start on stage, performing in “Angela’s Ashes” and “The Great Gatsby” as the title character. The young actor also made his mark in the 2018 world premiere of the drama Asking For It. This was followed by a slew of subsequent Mescal stage appearances.

Normal People, a miniseries adapted from a novel by Sally Rooney, provided him with his first major acting role. The performance earned the actor a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, as well as the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

He made his acting debut in the supporting part of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s psychological drama The Lost Daughter. Movies like “Aftersun” and “God’s Creatures” starring Mescal were released that year, 2022. The actor from “Normal People” will play the lead role in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel.