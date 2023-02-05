Is Paige Spara Expecting a Baby? Who Is Her Husband?

American actress Paige Spara is best known for her starring performances as Audrey Piatigorsky on Kevin from Work (ABC Family) and Lea Dilallo on The Good Doctor (ABC).

The Beginnings

In Washington, Pennsylvania, Spara was born to hair salon owner Kevin and dental hygienist Kim Spara. She has an elder sibling, Taylor, and a younger sibling, Jesse. She joined Kids’ Theater Works when she was 12 years old and immediately began performing. She graduated from Washington High School in 2008, where she started her acting career. She then went on to refine her skills at Pittsburgh’s Community Theater and New York’s Irondale Theater.

Spara studied acting for two years at Point Park University in Pittsburgh before transferring to Marymount Manhattan College, where she graduated with a degree in theatre performance in 2012.

She was a guide for a Gossip Girl bus tour in New York City before winning any film or television roles, and her image was projected as a hologram greeting visitors and travellers at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. She travelled to Los Angeles after finishing college and auditioned for two years before landing Kevin from Work.

Related: Is Eddy On Blue Bloods Pregnant In Real Life? Vanessa Ray’s Pregnancy Reveal

How True Are the Rumors that Paige Spara Is Pregnant?

The answer to your query is no; Paige Spara is not expecting it. The fourth season’s eleventh episode of The Good Doctor sparked this notion. You probably know that in the show, Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) tells Shaun that she is expecting. As a novel turn in the plot, this surprised the audience. Everyone began to speculate that her pregnancy was the source of the plot’s unexpected turn.

Paige Spara has denied rumours of pregnancy. On the other hand, she is a very private person, so it is difficult to know what is going on with her at any one time. It’s possible that the answers to your questions will change in the future, but not at this time. Well, you never know for sure in this profession, and the rumour did receive a lot of traction on social media, where conspiracy theories got even wackier as they spread.

Related: Pregnancy Speculation By Fans Towards Miranda Lambart: Is She Really Pregnant?

How About Paige Spara? Does She Have a Husband or Boyfriend?

Given that Paige Spara has not been spotted with any particular male, it is safe to assume that she is currently single.

And at 31, the actress is still living the single life she loves.

Nonetheless, there are unsubstantiated claims that Spara is dating her co-star Freddie Highmore. Considering that the persons involved have never discussed anything like this before, these conversations give the impression of being fan-made rather than exclusive.

Gained Weight and Stats for Paige Spara

It appears like Paige Sara has put on weight, at least based on her most recent Instagram posts.

Still, basing a pregnant theory solely on a modest weight gain doesn’t make much sense. Although Spara’s appearance has changed, she still maintains her flat stomach.

Paige Spara is roughly 55-60 kilogrammes tall and 5-3 inches tall, according to various online sources.