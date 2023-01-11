Is O.J. Simpson’s Internet Death Hoax Real? Is He Alive?

Orenthal Former football running back, commentator, actor, and spokesperson for commercials James Simpson, 74, is well-known.

He set records for the NFL’s fastest player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and the fastest player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season before he retired. Due to his strength on the field, the running back was given the moniker “the Juice,” a pun on OJ.

In 1985, Simpson was finally admitted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He married Nicole Brown five years after his football career was over, and the two of them had two kids together, Sydney Brooke, 36, and Justin Ryan, 33.

In addition, Simpson has three more kids from a prior union with Marguerite Whitley.

Is O.J. Simpson Still Alive?

J. Simpson death hoax spreads on Facebook

After receiving almost one million “likes” on its Facebook page, the “R.I.P. O. J. Simpson” page, rumors about the football player’s purported death gathered steam on Monday. The American football player’s passing was accurately described on the “About” page for those who read it:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Monday (January 09, 2023), our beloved footballer O. J. Simpson passed away. O. J. Simpson was born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Immediately after learning of the talented 75-year-old footballer’s passing, hundreds of fans began posting condolence notes on the Facebook page. The death fake caused the Twittersphere to go crazy, as usual.

While some gullible followers trusted the message, others were immediately doubtful of the story, possibly having learned their lesson from the numerous phony celebrity death reports that have surfaced in recent months. Given that the death of a football player of O. J. Simpson’s stature would be huge news across networks, some people pointed out that the news had not been reported on any major American networks, suggesting that it was a phony report.

According to a recent survey done for the Celebrity Post, a vast majority of participants (84%) believe the O. J. Simpson death rumors are no longer amusing. The January 2023 report has now been confirmed as a complete hoax and just the latest in a string of fake celebrity death reports. Thankfully, the 75-year-old footballer is alive and well.

Where Is O.J. Simpson Now?

O.J. Simpson was given early release by the Nevada parole board following his 2008 conviction on charges of armed robbery, according to his counsel. According to Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s attorney, the 74-year-old was given an early release due to good behavior. Originally scheduled for release from parole on September 29, 2022, The Associated Press reports that the date was moved earlier to February 9 in the summer.

The former NFL player also an actor was exonerated in the 1994 slayings of Ron Goldman and his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. In a subsequent civil trial in California, he was judged to be responsible for their deaths and was compelled to pay the families of the deceased $33.5 million.

Years later, after leading five men, including two armed with firearms, in an altercation with sports collectibles sellers at a casino hotel, he was found guilty of armed robbery in Las Vegas. Before being released in 2017, he was imprisoned for nine years. Until recently, he had been on parole.

Simpson was released from prison on December 1, a day after a state board of parole approved the decision, according to Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith. Regarding the news on Tuesday, Simpson has not released a statement or made any mention of it on Twitter.