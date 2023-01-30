An Intimate Relationship of Novak Djokovic and His Wife Jelena Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has had a great tennis career that has put him in the top group of all-time greats. The Serbian tennis star has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles, which is second only to Rafael Nadal’s 22. If he wins the Australian Open final, he will tie Nadal’s record.

Djokovic, who is 35 years old, has won a record-setting 38 ATP Masters titles and 92 ATP singles titles, including the Grand Slams. Last year, Djokovic stirred up trouble in Australia when he was turned away because he wasn’t up to date on his shots. He was then sent home. This time, it’s his father Srdjan’s actions at a pro-Russia protest that have almost overshadowed Novak’s achievements on the court.

Novak’s wife Jelena has been a constant through all of this and much of his career. Here’s what we know about Jelena and how she and Novak got together.

How Novak and Jelena Djokovic Met?

Jelena Djokovic’s last name before she married Novak was Ristic, and they started dating in 2005. This was a few years before he won his first big tennis title in 2007 when he won the Miami Open and the Canadian Open. They first met when they were teenagers at a high school in Serbia. After dating for eight years, they got engaged in 2013.

While Jelena was studying luxury brand management at Bocconi University in Milan and Novak was trying to make it on the ATP tour, their relationship got off to a rough start. Despite this, they were still able to make it work. Hello! reported what Jelena said about those times: “When we got together, it was almost like a scene from science fiction.

“I was a poor student, and he was a young tennis player who didn’t have enough money for expensive trips.”

She went on: “At the time, planes were something we could never have.

“We made these plans about how to meet and make our relationship work.”

When Jelena was done with college, she and her boyfriend moved into a place together in Monte Carlo.

When the Couple Got Married?

Novak and Jelena got married on the grounds of the Aman Sveti Stefan Resort in Montenegro in July 2014. This was about a week after Novak won his second Wimbledon title.

At the time, the happy groom told Hello!, “Seeing her in her wedding dress for the first time, smiling and walking toward me… She looked like an angel.

“I was trying to be there and remember that moment. I was thinking about her, her smile, and our child. It was really a great time.”

They Are Parents of Two!

When they got married, Jelena was expecting the couple’s first child. Their son, Stefan Djokovic, was born on October 22, 2014.

In September 2017, Jelena gave birth to their daughter, Tara Djokovic. Novak wrote in an Instagram post about the birth of Tara, “Very happy and proud to have our daughter Tara come to live with us. Jelena and I have been with them every step of the way, and as a man, I have to send my love and respect to every woman for going through so much pain and work to bring life into the world and raise a child. What a blessing it is to be able to be a parent!”

He also said, “Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to help with baby chores.”

The couple also has two poodles named Pierre and Tesla. Jelena often posts pictures of them on Instagram. Pierre turned 11 in 2019, and Jelena wrote a tribute to him, calling him “forever our baby and forever my first boy.”

What Does Jelena Djokovic Do?

Jelena Ristic, a native of Serbia, is married to Novak Djokovic. In addition to studying at Bocconi University, Jelena attended the International University of Monaco. Jelena had a temporary position at an oil business when she first moved in with Novak at their Monte Carlo residence.

Since then, she has been appointed as a director of their nonprofit organization, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which works to better Serbia’s educational system in order to support young people in realizing their aspirations.