Is Nicky Hilton Pregnant? Her Baby Bump Is Growing!

Nicholai Olivia Rothschild is a socialite, fashion designer, and model from the United States. She was born into the Hilton family and, in 2015, married James Rothschild, grandson of Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild, to become a member of the Rothschild dynasty.

Is Nicky Hilton Pregnant?

The answer is affirmative; Nicky is pregnant. Rothschild bash for five! Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have welcomed a baby boy, their third child. Nicky broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

“We are now a party of five! Welcome to the world, child. The parents and older sisters could not be more smitten “She posted a photo of herself cuddling her hubby while still pregnant.

The infant boy joins his sisters, Lily-Grace, age 5, and Teddy Marilyn, age 4.

Living as A Mother

On Mother’s Day, Hilton shared a heartfelt homage to her mother, stating, “Thank you for your love, strength, advice, and humor. You are stunning on the inside and out, and I feel very fortunate to call you my mother. A mother is your first and best friend, as well as your companion for life.”

In another piece, she boasted about being a mother herself. She released a video highlighting her favorite aspects of motherhood and the fun activities she enjoyed as a child that she now enjoys with her daughters. “We watch cartoons, eat breakfast cereal, and visit amusement parks. I get to be a child once more,” she explained.

How Did Nicky Hilton and Her Spouse Meet?

The New York Times reports that Nicholai Olivia Hilton and James Amschel Victor Rothschild met in 2011 at Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt’s wedding in Rome.

“We did not meet until the cocktail hour following the reception. I was standing there with my sister while conversing with a boy who was flirting with Paris. He then approached and introduced himself. And I thought, “He’s adorable, too.” [Laughs] We did not see each other again until after dinner. I was in Los Angeles at the time, while he was in London. Nicky stated in an interview with W that the gap between Los Angeles and London lasted around one year.

How Much Money Does James Rothschild Have?

As a member of one of the wealthiest families in the world, his net worth cannot be estimated, per Forbes, because the family’s money is controlled by a Swiss holding company titled Rothschilds Continuation.

Despite the fact that the Rothschild family owned the largest private fortune in the world throughout the 19th century, it is unknown what percentage of the family fortune James Amschel Victor Rothschild possesses.

According to some accounts, James Rothschild has a net worth of approximately $60 million, which includes the revenues from the 2015 sale of a $37 million farm.

The 1 700-acre estate at Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk, England, had been the property of the Rothschild family since 1938.