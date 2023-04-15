Is Nicholas Cage Gay? Uncovering The Actor’s Personal Life!

Nicolas Kim Coppola, professionally known as Nicolas Cage, is an American actor and film producer. He was born into the Coppola family and has received numerous honors, including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Is Nicolas Cage Gay?

According to celebwikigossip, he is not gay, he has a wife. He married Riko Shibata in the year 2019. The fact that Sage is gay cannot be proven.

He and His Spouse

Five times has Cage been married. Riko Shibata is their sixth wife of his. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are now the parents of a daughter.

The couple’s publicist informed People that the couple, who wed in Las Vegas in February 2021, has a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage. This is their initial infant as a couple.

The statement read, “Nicolas and Riko are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter.” Mother and daughter are in good health.

Cage, 58, met artist Shibata, 27, more than a year prior to their wedding in Shiga, Japan. Cage has two sons from previous relationships: Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16 years old.

During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year, the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star discussed the pregnancy. Cage stated, “I’m going to make an important announcement for everyone.” “I am gonna have a little girl.”

“This will be the greatest adventure of my life,” he added at the time.

Given that his sons are older, the Oscar-winning actor told Access Hollywood around the same time that he was thrilled to be a father again. “I miss going to the toy store,” he remarked. I miss swaying in a rocking chair and singing lullabies.

Renfield, scheduled for release on April 14, 2023, by Universal Pictures, will feature the actor in the role of Count Dracula.