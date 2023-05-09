Is Nial Horan Gay? Is He in A Relationship with Someone?

Niall James Horan is a musician from Ireland. As a member of the boy band One Direction, which was established on The X Factor in 2010, he rose to prominence. The group released five albums and became one of the best-selling boy bands ever.

Is Nial Horan Gay?

Niall Horan is not gay, contrary to popular belief. Niall’s reputation for adoring and supporting the LGBTQ+ community is well-known. This has led to numerous rumors regarding his sexual orientation. As Niall has only dated ladies in his previous relationships, it is evident that he has never dated a gay individual.

Which Woman Is Niall Horan Dating?

Since early 2020, the former One Direction bandmate and new The Voice coach has been dating his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, although they have primarily kept their relationship private. In the early days of their relationship, Woolley did post a cute Snapchat photo of the couple. The photo in black and white depicted the two individuals drinking wine.

The following year, in September 2021, Horan and Woolley made their public début at the singer’s Horan & Rose Gala. At the event, which raised over 800,000 euros for charity, they were photographed together.

Woolley may have also had an impact on the musical career of Horan. In February of 2023, Horan released “Heaven,” which many admirers believe was inspired by his relationship.

She and Horan Made Their Public Debut at A Charity Event

On September 3, 2021, they made their first formal public appearance at Horan’s charity gala, the Horan & Rose Gala, held at the Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire, England. Woolley posted a photo of the two posing together at the event on Instagram with the caption “brown heart and wilting rose emojis.”

Together with professional golfer Justin Rose, the former member of One Direction helped raise over 800,000 euros for charity at the event, according to the Irish newspaper Sunday World.