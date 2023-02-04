Nessa Barrett’s Death in 2023? Will She Die?

American singer Janesa Jaida “Nessa” Barrett was born on August 6, 2002. Besides her LP, Young Forever (2020), she has also released an EP, Pretty Poison (2021). (2022).

The Beginnings

Barrett, who was born and raised in Galloway Township, New Jersey, is of Puerto Rican descent. As the only person of Puerto Rican ancestry at her elementary school and one of the few children living in an apartment with a single mother following her parents’ divorce, Barrett faced many challenges. Her dad, Drew Barrett, was a rapper, actor, and speaker (he was born in 1980) who also had a recording studio in the house. The name of her younger sibling is Julian.

Barrett claimed that she had been composing music “ever since [she] could walk and talk.”

Could You Please Tell Me if Nessa Barrett Has Passed Away or Is Still Alive?

Cyberspace reports that Nessa Barrett is well and living. After the death of her best friend Cooper the previous year, she struggled with her mental health. Recently, many people have begun spreading rumors about the deaths of celebrities, and the vast majority of these rumors are untrue. Many individuals believe and spread such scandalous information without checking it out further, but those who do take the time to do so are more likely to wait until they have all the facts before acting.

Launching a Profession

Barrett started uploading videos to TikTok in 2019, which ultimately led to a record deal with Warner Records. Her first song, “Pain,” a piano-based ballad, was released in July 2020.

Her second song, “If U Love Me,” came out in the fall of 2020. Barrett’s sinister take on “Santa Baby” was released in the year 2020’s December. Barrett’s “La Di Die,” featuring Jxdn and produced by Travis Barker and released in February 2021, is an examination of the negative aspects of stardom.

Live performances of the track by Barrett, Jxdn, and Barker originally aired on April 7, 2021, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and then again on the April 12, 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The song “Counting Crimes,” which Barrett published on June 25, 2021, is “about moving away from something toxic,” in Barrett’s words.

Barrett’s first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 was August 2021’s “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead,” which peaked at number 88.

On September 10, 2021, in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, she dropped her first EP, Pretty Poison, with seven brand new songs.

Private Matters

Barrett has been transparent about her struggles with mental health, which include depression, borderline personality disorder, suicidal ideation, and eating disorders. At age 6, she entered counseling, and at 14, following an attempted suicide with an analgesic overdose, she was taken to a psychiatric facility. She left home at 17 to pursue acting chances in Los Angeles, despite her parents’ strong opposition.

Her diagnosis of borderline personality disorder came at the age of 18. Following the unintentional drug overdose death of her best friend Cooper Noriega in 2022, she attempted suicide once again. Her manager subsequently checked her into a mental health facility.

Barrett stated to Zach Sang in an interview that she became more religious after struggling with mental health concerns and the loss of a close friend, and that her Christian faith helped her get through those times.

Barrett, who is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, has body image issues.

Barrett is comfortable describing himself as both straight and gay. In November 2019, she started dating fellow TikTok star Josh Richards, but by March 2021, the couple had split up. They began dating, however, their relationship ended in May 2022.