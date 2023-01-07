Why NBA Youngboy Get Arrested: Is He Alive or Not?

In his professional guise, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden is better known by his stage name, YoungBoy Never Broke Again. He produced eight free mixtapes between 2015 and 2017 and gradually built up a devoted fan base. Gaulden joined Atlantic Records in late 2017.

The Beginnings

On October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden entered the world. Gaulden cracked his neck when he was a young child, necessitating the use of a makeshift neck brace.

In total, the brace caused three indelible scars on his forehead. After Gaulden was born, his father received a 55-year prison sentence. From then on, his grandma on his mother’s side became his primary carer.

Why Was an NBA Rookie Taken Into Custody?

The LAPD tried to pull him over after a warrant arrest, but he evaded them. Police were looking for him because he was wanted in connection with the drug and handgun charges that led to the arrest of sixteen other people in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

After the rapper ran off, the police set up a perimeter to track him down. His truck apparently included a handgun, which police found. He was arrested for felony firearm possession. The fact that he had a firearm in his hands that weren’t properly registered was also cited as a charge against him.

The rap star was locked up at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, Louisiana, in April 2021.

Has NBA Youngboy Passed Away?

Fake news about the death of rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again spread on Facebook, but he was later found to be well. It was falsely reported that the Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy had been found dead in his jail cell, but he is very much alive, as confirmed by police officers.

Key Facts About NBA Youngboy

NBA Youngboy’s first mixtape, Life Before Fame, came out when he was 14 years old. This was followed by three more mixtapes called Mind of a Menace, Mind of a Menace 2, and Mind of a Menace 3.

He didn’t become very well-known until 2016, when his mixtape “ 38 Baby ,” which had millions of YouTube views, helped him get a lot of attention.

,” which had millions of YouTube views, helped him get a lot of attention. NBA YoungBoy was arrested in late 2016 on suspicion of first-degree murder. Months later, in May 2017, he was let go.

He was in jail, but that didn’t stop him from making music. He even put out a few singles while he was there.

In April 2018, he released his first studio album, Until Death Call My Name. Two years later, in April 2020, he released his second studio album, Top.

The Outward Appearance

The average NBA YoungBoy is about 173 centimeters tall, or 5 feet and 8 inches. He weighs about 165 pounds (about 75 kg). NBA YoungBoy has a 40-inch chest and 14-inch biceps. His build is delicate. His waistline is a respectable 30 inches.

