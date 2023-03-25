Is Nathan Lane Gay? A Look Into His Relationships and Love Life!

The American actor Nathan Lane. Throughout a career spanning more than four decades, he has been on stage and in cinema in humorous and tragic roles. Lane has won multiple prizes, including three Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, three Emmy Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Is Nathan Lane Gay?

Lane came out publicly as gay in a 1999 interview with The Advocate, in which he referred to his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show and stated that Williams “jumped in and saved me.” The actor later wed his spouse Devlin Elliott in November 2015.

In 2015, he was awarded the Human Rights Campaign Equality Award, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Vito Russo Award, The Trevor Project Hero Award, and the Matthew Shepard Foundation Making A Difference Award for his contributions to the LGBT community.

Nathan Lane’s Husband

In 2001, Devlin debuted in Hollywood as a pizza deliveryman in The X-Files. He’s had roles in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Frasier. Devlin is not extremely active on social media; although he has a Twitter account, it has not been updated since 2017.

In 2015, Devlin (48) and Nathan (64) were wed in the NYC city hall in a short, personal ceremony. While the couple has never collaborated on stage, they have worked together on a children’s book. The novel, titled Naughty Mabel, is based on their 9-year-old French bulldog at the time of publication.

She has become our version of a child, and all she wants is to be picked up and held like a baby, according to Devlin, who was quoted in USA Today. Nathan continued, “She is occasionally neurotic and needy. It is similar to living with a supermodel. And now that she’s a celebrity, you know, it’s quite challenging.”

According to this Daily Beast interview with Nathan, he and Devlin have a property in East Hampton where they appear to live in seclusion. Nathan stated, “We’re out in the Hamptons battling the affluent for toilet paper — and making the best of it.”

Although Nathan and Devlin are quite quiet about their relationship, we may presume that it is still going strong (although we do not know the whereabouts of their Frenchie, who would be approximately 14 years old at this point). When Nathan won his third Tony Award in 2018, he gave a heartfelt acceptance speech and made sure to thank Devlin.

Nathan spoke to the throng “To my beloved Devlin Elliott, my life’s greatest blessing. I determined roughly eight years ago that I needed to spice things up, that I needed to terrify myself and challenge myself more, as I felt I had more to contribute as an actor. This prize is a nice sign of confidence that I have been on the correct path, as this performance is the conclusion of a great deal of work.”

Devlin appears to be a major supporter of Nathan’s still-burgeoning profession, as Nathan undoubtedly is of Devlin’s. Luckily, these two were able to locate toilet paper in The Hamptons.