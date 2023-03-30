Is MyKayla Skinner Pregnant? What We Know So Far!

Former artistic gymnast MyKayla Brooke Skinner Harmer is an American. She was the silver medalist in the 2020 Olympic vault competition and a 2016 Olympic team alternate. Skinner competed in the 2014 World Championships, where she contributed to the gold-medal-winning U.S. team and won a bronze medal in the vault.

Is My Kayla Skinner Pregnant

MyKayla Skinner is expecting a child. On Friday, the Olympic medalist and her husband announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together. “Surprise!!! We have been keeping the biggest secret and cannot wait to become parents!” the retired gymnast exclaimed.

MyKayla Skinner and Jonas Harmer got married in 2019, one month after getting engaged and two years after beginning their relationship.

Related: Is Alyssa Diaz Really Pregnant? What You Need to Know!

Is Mykayla Skinner’s Husband a Mormon? Meet Jonas Harmer

Jonas Harmer, the spouse of Mykayla Skinner, has not disclosed his religion. Skinner is candid about her Mormonism beliefs. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in fact.

This has prompted many individuals to believe Jonas is also a Mormon. The pair married in the Gilbert Arizona Temple (a Mormon temple). This does not establish that Jonas Harmer is a Mormon, though. The decision to get married at a Mormon church appears to be more Skinner’s wish. According to the gymnast, she desired a temple wedding like one of her siblings.

We do not want to assume Jonas’ religion without solid evidence. Yet, we are aware that he respects and supports his wife’s religious views.

Related: Is Sophia Bush Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Recent Photos!

What Age Is Jonathan Harmer?

Jonas Harmer has attained the age of 24. On July 14, 1997, he was born. Similarly, he is only a few months younger than Mykayla, who turned 24 years old on December 9.

During Mykala Skinner’s time as a student at the University of Utah, Jonas Harmer reportedly became her lover. Jonas, however, was a student at Brigham Young University.

Despite the fact that Harmer did not know anything about Gynanatics, the couple quickly connected. Mykala Skinner and Jonas Harmer eventually tied the knot on November 14, 2019.

Jonas Harmer and Mykala Skinner expressed their desire for at least three children in a YouTube video. While Skinner can’t wait to have a family, Harmer prefers to wait.

We can guarantee you, however, that Jonas Harmer and Mykala Skinner intend to become parents in the near future.