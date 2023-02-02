Actor Murray Bartlett Confirms Long-Term Relationship with His Partner!

Murray Bartlett has been in the entertainment business since the 1980s. He started out in his native Australia, where he was born, and then moved to New York in the early 2000s. He even made his first appearance in the United States on Sex and the City. In a Season 4 episode, he and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) go to gay bars. Fans probably know him best as Armond, the angry and horny hotel manager in The White Lotus who gets messed over in the end. It was a part for which he won his first Emmy.

In Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales, he now plays Nick De Noia, the famous choreographer of male striptease routines. And in January, Bartlett will join The Last of Us, HBO’s version of the popular video game from ten years ago. In the zombie-filled, post-apocalyptic series, he’ll play Frank to Nick Offerman’s Bill.

In 2021, the actor who was openly gay talked to GQ about why he chose to come out early in his career. “When I was younger, I thought about whether or not I should be out,” Bartlett told the outlet. “But I never felt like lying about myself was an option.” He thinks that “people knew I was gay, so I may have missed out on some parts,” but he has no regrets. “I’ve had a lot of great chances to play great gay roles.”

Murray Bartlett Openly Admits That He Is Gay

The moment Murray Bartlett earned that Emmy pic.twitter.com/BLCLQ7aTC0 — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) September 13, 2022

It’s understandable to question if Bartlett is already taken because of how many notable parts he’s taken on and how compelling the love subplots in the majority of them are. Despite spending more than 30 years in the spotlight, the actor is exceedingly secretive about his romantic relationships. Here is all the information you want on Bartlett’s love life.

So Who Is Murray Bartlett’s Life Partner?

Fans got a glimpse of his romantic life when he specifically mentioned a partner in one of his acceptance speeches. In his acceptance speech for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in September 2022, Bartlett praised his SO. The White Lotus actor remarked, “Thank you, Matt, for being my safe spot,” after thanking his mother and friends.

Barlett spoke further about his “companion” in his 2023 January discussion with Mr. Porter. They have a border collie rescue named Bo, and his partner moved from New York City to Provincetown, a small Massachusetts town, just before the lockdown in 2019. I feel like something huge is going to happen, and I don’t want us to live in the city, his partner had stated, Bartlett recalled. The timeframe agrees with what he says in the interview despite the fact that he omits Matt’s name.

Additionally, it’s unclear how long the two had been dating prior to their major relocation, although at least three years had already gone.

Bartlett also briefly explained to Mr. Porter how his boyfriend has two very distinct personalities. He admitted, “I’m an emotional guy. He doesn’t jump into the snake pit with me, which I find both intriguing and annoying at times. At first, I was thinking, “Come on!” “Enter now!” And it left me feeling rather adrift.

