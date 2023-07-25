Morgan Brennan, the co-anchor of CNBC’s popular shows “Squawk on the Street” and “Squawk Alley,” has captured the hearts of viewers with her insightful reporting on business news.

With her rising popularity, both her professional and private life have become a subject of interest among her fans and followers.

One recurring question that seems to persist is whether Morgan Brennan is pregnant again. Let’s delve into the latest updates and rumors to find out the truth behind this speculation.

Morgan Brennan’s Personal Life and Family

Morgan Brennan, a 2009 summa cum laude graduate of New York University, began her journey at CNBC in December 2013 as a general assignment reporter.

She later became the co-anchor of “Squawk on the Street” and “Squawk Alley,” cementing her position as one of CNBC’s star anchors.

Apart from her professional success, Morgan is also a devoted mother to two children.

Rumors and Speculations About Pregnancy

While rumors about Morgan’s pregnancy have been circulating online, it’s important to clarify that as of the most recent information available, she is not pregnant.

Viewers have expressed concern about her health, as they noticed her gaining some weight, leading to speculations about a possible pregnancy.

However, Morgan has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, allowing them to persist.

Previous Acknowledgment and Social Media Hints

The only time Morgan acknowledged such gossip was on 18 July 2020, when she addressed pregnancy rumors on Twitter. Furthermore, on 4 August, she hinted at her childbirth when she tweeted about being busy as a mom again.

This statement added fuel to the speculation, but it’s important to note that she hasn’t provided any further confirmation.

Morgan Brennan’s Family Life and Husband

Morgan Brennan is happily married to her husband, Matt Cacciotti, whom she wed in April 2011. Matt is the CEO and founder of Gold Street Trading Limited, and while information about him remains scarce on the internet, he is known to keep a low profile.

The couple shares two children together, but Morgan hasn’t disclosed their identities.

Morgan Brennan’s Net Worth and Career

Morgan Brennan’s estimated net worth is around $3 million. Her primary source of income comes from her work at CNBC as the co-anchor of “Squawk on the Street” and “Squawk Alley.”

Her previous stint at Forbes Media also likely contributed to her financial success.

Conclusion

As of the most recent updates, Morgan Brennan, the esteemed CNBC co-anchor, is not pregnant.

While fans and viewers may continue to speculate about her personal life, it’s important to respect her privacy and await any official announcement from her.

Morgan continues to shine in her role as a business news anchor, bringing valuable insights to audiences worldwide. Her dedication to both her work and family is admirable, and her success story serves as an inspiration to many.