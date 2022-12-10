Are The Rumors of Molly Yeh Being Pregnant for The 3rd Time True?

Girl Meets Farm, a cooking program on the Food Network, is hosted by American cookbook author and blogger Molly Yeh.

Is Molly Yeh Pregnant?

Viewers of Spring Baking Championship Season 8 couldn’t help but note Molly’s consistent use of a smock-style attire. The stunning, flowing attire had striking patterns and was ideal for the springtime theme. But as the weeks went by, admirers questioned whether the costumes were purposeful. They might be hiding a lump.

Some people observed that Molly even made pregnancy cravings an issue during the baking competition. One Twitter user said, “Well that explains the need for cookie salad.”

So, Molly is she pregnant? This question genuinely has a dual answer. Yes, Molly was pregnant at the time the Spring Baking Championship was being recorded, which was probably in the summer or fall of 2021. But no, she is not now expecting a baby.

Also: Is Shane Dawson Pregnant: They Talk About in Podcast!

In February 2022, Molly Yeh and Her Husband Had a Girl

Ira Dorothy Yeh Hagen, a baby girl, was born on February 20, 2022, to Molly and her spouse Nick Hagen. Bernadette Rosemary “Bernie” Yeh Hagen, her older sister, welcomed her. The Girl Meets Farm star declared through Instagram two days after Ira was born, “She’s here!!! Ira Dorothy Yeh Hagen was born on Sunday at 9:20 a.m., between two snowstorms (eliminating the need to attempt to go to the hospital on a tractor ).”

Dorothy is named after Dorothea, the farm’s first matriarch (Nick’s great grandma), and Ira is because our buddy Jamie suggested it and we loved it, the mother of two explained. “I believe she looks just like a miniature Bernie and also a tiny grandpa!”

Molly revealed that Bernie was eager to become a big sister before the birth of baby Ira. She told People, “She’s extremely delighted.” I’m confident she’ll want to raise this baby herself since she’s gotten really excellent at changing diapers on her dolls, putting them down for naps, and reading books to them. “Every day she pats my belly to say good morning to the baby.”

If you were curious, Molly’s firstborn made a great adjustment once her baby sister was born, as the mother of two described via Instagram. She stated, “Bernie is embracing her big sister role magnificently, exposing ira to all of the best things like tickles, magic wands, tutus, and Frozen music.” “We’re extremely happy to have a four-person family now!”

Consider giving Molly a follow on Instagram if you want to stay updated on her parenthood journey and forthcoming projects.

In the meanwhile, tune in to Monday, May 2 at 8 p.m. to watch the Spring Baking Championship Season 8 finale. Food Network time, EST. Or you can watch it on Discovery Plus.

She Addresses Her Spouse as Eggboy

He goes by Nick, but Molly gave him the nickname Eggboy when he went through a particularly enthusiastic egg-eating period. The two married in 2015 after meeting at Juilliard. Following the ceremony, Molly and Nick distributed sprinkles rather than rice for attendees to toss at them.