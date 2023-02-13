Molly Bernard Confirms Pregnancy: Exciting News for Fans!

American actress Molly Kate Bernard. She became famous for her part as Lauren Heller on Younger.

Molly Bernard Has Conceived a Child

They are “thrilled” to be expecting their first child, but the 34-year-old actress confessed it is “daunting” to be “forming a queer family” at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are “constantly under danger.” The former “Younger” actress and her wife Hannah Lieberman tied the knot in September 2021.

Molly announced the exciting news that she and her partner, @liebhan, were expecting their first gay baby in an Instagram post in which she showed off her swelling belly: “Thrilled to share the extremely wonderful news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! As eager as we are to become parents, we are over the moon about this whole thing.

Building a gay family while lgbtq+ rights are under continual attack is a tall order. I count it as a great privilege to be a parent alongside Hannah, and loving her has been one of the greatest joys of my life. At the end of her message, Molly encouraged everyone to go out and cast their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections.

She went on, “Because I am what I am, I’d like to say this: pregnancy is a choice, no one should be forced by law to do this. And please, I beg you to support candidates in the next midterm elections who will defend, not destroy, our freedom to raise children together.

Molly has stated in the past that playing the role of pansexual publicist Lauren on ‘Younger’ aided her in coming to terms with her own sexuality.

In 2017, she commented, “Her confidence has benefited me a lot. Seeing her so assured helped me overcome some of my own insecurities and doubts about myself, and she also aided me in coming to terms with my sexual orientation.

“I don’t see myself as a heterosexual person.” She said she mostly dated guys, but that she thought it was “absolutely conceivable and great” to date a woman or trans person. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt this way,” she continued, “but now that it’s part of the dialogue, we can talk about it. The corresponding words exist.

Related: Is Eddy On Blue Bloods Pregnant In Real Life? Vanessa Ray’s Pregnancy Reveal

Living and Working In

First appearing alongside Kevin Spacey and Haley Joel Osment in the 2000 movie Pay It Forward, Molly Bernard launched her acting career at that time. Bernard’s early acting credits include the recurring character of Angie Sullivan on the TV show Alpha House. She played Lauren Heller on the TV show Younger in 2015, opposite Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff.

A supporting character in the 2015 Nancy Meyers comedy The Intern, costarring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, was her first film appearance. For the Amazon Prime series Transparent, Bernard will co-star opposite Judith Light as Young Shelly.

She has guest-starring roles in both seasons of the critically acclaimed series. Bernard has a role in Cindy Chupack’s 2019 comedy Otherhood. Bernard’s role as medical student Elsa Curry in the NBC drama Chicago Med has spanned two seasons. He earned his BA at Skidmore and his MFA in acting at Yale School of Drama.

Related: Is Kate on Below Deck Pregnant: Is She Married?

Existential Issues

Actor Joseph Bernard is the grandmother of Bernard. On January 14, 2020, Molly Bernard made the Instagram announcement that she was going to marry her longtime girlfriend Hannah Lieberman. Their wedding took place on September 23, 2021, at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, with guests including her Younger co-stars Nico Tortorella and Hilary Duff. Openly pansexual Bernard is a rarity.