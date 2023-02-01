Pregnancy Speculation By Fans Towards Miranda Lambart: Is She Really Pregnant?

Miranda Leigh Lambert is an American country singer and guitarist. She was born in Longview, Texas. Also, she started in early 2001 when she independently released her self title debut album. Also, Miranda finished in third place on the television program Nashville Star. Nashville was a singing competition that aired on the USA network. Also, outside her career was a member of the Pistol Annies, formed in 2011 alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Persley. Lambert has also been nominated for Grammy Awards, the academy of country music awards and the country association awards. She has been nominated for many more awards.

Miranda’s Pregnancy rumours

Country singer Miranda has been a talk after the CMT awards 2022. The 38-year-old won female video of the year for her track “If I was a cowboy” at the ceremony on Monday night. She wowed fans in a revealing blue glittery mini dress at the municipal auditorium In downtown Nashville.

The singer did not announce anything officially. Her fans made some speculations that she was expecting with no real reason. Miranda doesn’t have a visible bump, but some fans are convinced that she is pregnant due to some comments an insider made a few months ago. In February 2022, a source told the US Weekly that Miranda and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are trying for a baby.

She has started trying to get pregnant recently. After their third wedding anniversary, she and Brendan decided, and they said they would start trying. They added, “Miranda is thrilled, and Brendan has always wanted to have kids with her”. The couple has not confirmed yet their pregnancy news but the fans are thrilled and speculating about the news.

Also Read: Katy Perry Fans Assume She’s Pregnant Again!

Inside their relationship

Miranda’s husband Brendan is a New York Police officer from Staten Island. They met when the singer was on Good Morning America where Brendan was working as security. She states that “my husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends the Annies saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back”. This statement was made by her to the New York times.

Later, the pair married three months later in February 2019. Also, they do not have any children together yet. However, Brendan has one son from a previous relationship called Landon. Despite not being famous in his own right, Brendan has a surprising 114,000 followers on Instagram where he often posts about his wife.

Also Read: “Home Economics” Star Caitlin Mcgee Was Pregnant During T.V. Series Shooting?