Is Millie Bobby Brown Pregnant? She Was Spotted with Stomach Bulge!

Millie Bobby Brown is an actress and producer from the United Kingdom. When she started playing Eleven in the Netflix show Stranger Things, she became well-known. She has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys and two Supporting Actresses in a Drama Series Emmys. Godzilla: King of the Monsters was her first movie, and she played the same character in Godzilla vs. Kong. She also played Enola Holmes in a Netflix show. There have been a lot of rumors about her being pregnant recently.

Before Fame

On February 19, 2004, Millie Bobby Brown, the third of four children of British parents Kelly and Robert Brown, an estate agent, was born in Marbella, Málaga, Spain. She had some hearing loss in her left ear from birth, and over several years she eventually lost complete hearing in that ear. When she was four, she and her family returned to England and settled in Bournemouth. When she was eight, the family relocated to Orlando, Florida.

As young Alice on ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, an Emmy-nominated spinoff of the network’s Once Upon a Time series, Brown made her acting debut when she was nine years old. She then played a few small parts in important television series like ABC’s Modern Family, CBS’s NCIS, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, and BBC America’s Intruders. After that, she landed starring as Eleven in 2016’s Stranger Things on Netflix which eventually became her breakout role.

Also Read: Is Gwen Stephani Pregnant: Is Baby Four Coming?

Is Millie Bobby Brown Pregnant?

In Stranger Things, Eleven’s life as a kid is just starting to get back to normal, but actress Millie Bobby Brown is already making people wonder if she is pregnant. Yahoo says that the actress posted a video of her special moment with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Instagram. She wrote “I swear I’ve never loved you more” as the caption for the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Some of the actress’s fans wondered if she was pregnant because one picture showed a blue and black pattern that looked like a scan. One fan said they thought she posted to let people know she was pregnant, and the other fan agreed. It turned out that the clip was from a beach with bioluminescent microorganisms that looked like a scan photo.

Also Read: Is Karen Fairchild Pregnant: Is She Expecting for A Another Child?

Why Another Rumour of Millie Bobby Brown’s Pregnancy Spread!

There is a lot of talks that the actress best known for her role on the show Stranger Things is pregnant with her long-term partner Jake Bongiovi. This is because she was seen on a romantic dinner date on Monday, January 16, 2023, with a prominent stomach bulge.

Another source said, “She made toasts TWICE, but she drank water instead of wine.” This is very unusual, the source said, because toasts are usually made with a full glass of wine. (In case you didn’t know, women who are pregnant shouldn’t drink alcohol.

The actress’s agent told a reporter, “I don’t talk about her personal life,” so hasn’t confirmed or denied anything. This has led to a lot of rumors about the alleged pregnancy on bulletin boards and other social media sites in the last 24 hours. This is on top of the rumors about the alleged engagement that started earlier this week.

Now we’ll have to wait and see if that “baby bump” and that “high-profile wine-voidance” are the key clues that lead to the Best Famous Baby News of the Year.