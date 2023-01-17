Is Milko Skofic Still Alive: Where He Is Now?

Milko Skofic, Gina Lollobrigida’s husband, was a Slovenian doctor. After getting hitched in 1949, the Milkos welcomed their only child, Andrea Milko (Milko kofi, Jr.), on July 28, 1957.

Skofic gave up his medical career to focus on his new role as Gina’s manager after learning of his wife’s acting success. Gina, Skofic, and Milko Jr. emigrated from Italy to Toronto, Ontario, Canada three years after the birth of their son. A little over a decade later, in 1971, the couple decided to end their marriage.

Death of Milko Skofic Confirmed

I can confirm that Milko is very much still with us. Don’t believe the gossip. Milko seems to have avoided public view ever since Gina and he split up. After then, not much was learned about him.

Who Gina Lollobrigida Was

Born on July 4, 1927, Gina Lollobrigida became an Italian film star. Gina, the daughter of a furniture craftsman and his wife, was born in Subiaco. Her sisters Giuliana, Maria, and Fernanda were integral to her upbringing. Gina’s career path included time spent as a fashion model and contestant before she made it to the big screen.

The following year, in 1946, she was cast in her debut film. After placing third at the Miss Italia competition, she quickly rose to prominence in Italy and beyond. The doors of Hollywood soon opened, and Howard Hughes quickly signed her to a contract with RKO to star in motion pictures.

She is most known for her roles in the films Solomon and Sheba, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Bread, Love, and Dreams. She debuted in Beautiful But Dangerous and became famous for her stunning good looks and quick wit.

She was billed as “The World’s Most Beautiful Woman” in the film’s original Italian title, “La donna più bella del mondo.” “. About the impression she often left on others, she remarked in 2000: “I’ve been in and out of many relationships with men. It’s safe to say that I’m a pampered brat. “I’ve had way too many fans all my life.”

Between 1946 and 1969, Gina starred in dozens of films, and she was recognized for her work with seven David di Donatello prizes (the Italian equivalent of the Academy Award). She shared the screen with Frank Sinatra in Never So Few and with Humphrey Bogart in Beat the Devil, both shining moments in her storied career.

She co-starred with Errol Flynn in the film Crossed Swords and shared the screen with Sean Connery in the film Woman of Straw. Gina’s film work dwindled in the years that followed, and she left the Hollywood spotlight for good in 1997.

During that period, Gina shifted her focus to a new job as a photojournalist and made a few TV appearances. During the 1970s, she made headlines for landing an exclusive interview with Fidel Castro. In addition to photographing celebrities like Audrey Hepburn and Henry Kissinger, she also took photos of the likes of Salvador Dali and Ella Fitzgerald.

But Gina wasn’t satisfied with that level of success, so she went into politics in 1999. Before her death, she had made two unsuccessful bids for public office, the most recent being the Italian General Election of 2022.

Where might I find out the exact date of Gina Lollobrigida’s passing? Gina Lollobrigida died in Rome on January 16, 2023, at the age of 95.

Gina’s Health Had Declined Before She Passed Away

The 95-year-old had surgery in September to fix the thigh bone she damaged in a fall. She went home and said that she was back on her feet in no time, only to be hospitalized once more before her death.

Italian news outlets have stated that Gina had been hospitalized for some time before to her death in Rome. She was one of the last surviving major worldwide stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood film when Lollobrigida passed away. The Italian comedy Box Office 3D: The Filmest of Films, released in 2011, was her last act. It was a send-up of Hollywood blockbusters in which she portrayed herself.

Milko, her son, and Dimitri, her grandson, are the ones who will remember her.