Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Rumors of Pregnancy Spread!

American vocalist, songwriter, and actress Miley Ray Cyrus. Her musical repertoire includes pop, country, rock, hip-hop, R&B, and experimental music, among others.

Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant?

🚨| BREAKING NEWS: According to Brandi, Miley Cyrus is officially pregnant and expecting her first child with Maxx. — Cyrus would have already made her pregnancy explicit in an excerpt of her new single “River”, and this is the reason of her disappearance. pic.twitter.com/JvDNM0FcrT — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnStats) March 28, 2023

She is not expecting a child. The internet is rife with speculations that Miley Cyrus is pregnant. Miley Cyrus is formally pregnant and expecting her first child with Maxx, according to a tweet from Brandi. However, Miley Cyrus has not confirmed her pregnancy status.

Who Exactly Is Maxx Morando?

The musician Maxx Morando was born on November 16, 1998. According to PEOPLE, although he is best known for performing drums for the band Liily, he can also play the guitar.

Morando has also experimented in fashion, designing Miley Cyrus’ festival attire in 2021. During an interview with Vogue, Cyrus stated, “This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl.”

“Their collaboration is the perfect illustration of sustainability becoming the next fashion trend, and it demonstrates that anything can be reinvented, which deeply resonates with me.” When not in the studio, Morando can be found updating his over 25,000 Instagram followers on his life.

Is She Gay?

She is not gay. Cyrus came out to her mother as pansexual at age 14 and stated, “I will never identify myself! I am willing to adore anyone who appreciates me for who I am. I am receptive.” Time magazine reported in June 2015 that she is gender ambiguous.

She was quoted as stating she “doesn’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl.” Cyrus stated that she is “open to anything that is consenting, does not involve an animal, and everyone is of legal age.”

Cyrus advocates for the LGBT community. Her song “My Heart Beats for Love” (2010) was written for one of Cyrus’s gay friends, and she has since claimed that London is her favorite site to perform because of the city’s thriving gay community.

Cyrus has a tattoo of an equals sign on her ring finger to show her support for same-sex marriage. After her 2018 marriage to a male, Cyrus publicly stated she continued to identify as a lesbian. She is the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, whose mission is to “Fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations”.