Is Mike Posner Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Orientation!

Michael Robert Henrion Posner is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. 2010 saw the publication of his debut album, 31 Minutes to Takeoff. The album included the top 10 single on the US Billboard Hot 100, “Cooler than Me,” as well as the top 20 single, “Please Don’t Leave.”

Is Mike Posner Gay

Mike never disclosed his sexual orientation during any of his radio interviews. Also, he is courting Christina Colonna. Hence, we may conclude that Mike Posner is not homosexual but a straight man. Posner is unmarried. Currently, he is not dating anyone. Mike had at least one prior relationship. Mike has never been married before.

Mike Posner’s Professional Life and Profession

In 2008, Michael Posner began his career. As a record producer, he collaborated with his childhood friend Big Sean on several tunes. Posner created and performed the song “Yagum” for Big Sean’s debut mixtape. In 2009, Posner’s second mixtape, A Matter of Time (his first being Reflections of a Lost Adolescent), began to garner industry interest.

One Foot Out the Door, the third mixtape by Posner, was released in October 2009. 31 Minutes to Takeoff, Posner’s debut album, was released in August 2010. The RCA Music Group announced the dissolution of J Records, Arista Records, and Jive Records on October 7, 2011.

After the release of his debut album, he began working on his second studio album, Sky High, and on December 2, 2011, he released the digital single “Looks Like Sex.” He took a hiatus from composing music in order to produce and write songs for other artists. Later, Posner confirmed via Twitter that his upcoming album will be named Pages and will be released in early June or late Summer 2013.

Career Since 2013

His single “The Way It Used to Be” debuted on digital platforms on June 11, 2013. It was announced in September 2013 that he had recorded a music video for his new tune “Top of the World,” which would appear on his forthcoming Page 1 EP, due out in October. Posner’s Unplugged tour was announced on March 4, 2014.

On April 15, 2015, Mike Posner released a stripped-down version of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” via his Vevo account. Later, on March 17, 2016, Posner announced his second album, At Night, Alone. It was released on May 6, 2016, and included both the original versions and remixes of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and “Be As You Are.”

Moreover, Posner confirmed on February 17, 2017, that the third single from the album will be a remix of his song “In the Arms of a Stranger” by American techno duo Grey. Posner announced a poetry album titled I was born in Detroit on a very, very, very, cold day on January 22, 2018. The album was released on January 26, 2018.

In September 2018, Posner also released “Song About You,” the lead single off his third studio album, A Real Nice Child. In 2019, Posner was hospitalized in Colorado after being bitten by a rattlesnake on a hike, delaying the walk by “several weeks.”

Mike Posner on Honors and Nominations

In 2010, he was nominated for Best Push Act at the American Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. The 2011 ASCAP Pop Music Awards for Most Played Song went to him. In 2016, he was nominated for the Best Electronic Video and Best Song MTV Video Music Awards. Posner got the 2016 Pandora Trendsetter Award at the 12th Annual Songs Of Hope event hosted by the City Of Hope.

Similarly, he was nominated for Song of the Year, Dance of the Year, and Best Music Video at The 59th Annual Grammy Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017. In 2017, he earned the Most Played Song award at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards.