Is Michael Bolton Gay? Examining Michael Bolton’s Sexuality!

Michael Bolton has received many Grammys as a director, producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and vocalist. Michael Bolton, born Michael Boltin, began his career as a member of the hard rock band “Blackjack” before transitioning to a successful solo career. He made a pivotal choice for his career in the early 1980s when he abandoned heavy metal and hard rock for the more tranquil pop-rock genre.

With over 75 million recordings sold worldwide and a slew of trophies to his name, today we can confidently call him a multi-talented success story. Outside of his lengthy and fruitful career as a rock musician, he is currently active in social advocacy and video filmmaking.

Is Michael Bolton Gay?

In terms of his sexual orientation, Michael Bolton is a heterosexual man. Bolton was never even suspected of being gay. Why, then, do you suspect Michael Bolton’s sexual orientation? Naturally, because his admirers are interested.

Several famous people are coming out as gay these days. It may come as a surprise to some fans to learn that a celebrity they admired all this time was actually gay when they thought they were the only one.

Michael Bolton’s Wife and Kids

Bolton’s first and only marriage was to Maureen McGuire, which took place on May 4, 1975. The couple had three beautiful girls: Taryn, Holly, and Isa. They divorced in 1990 and went their separate ways. Yet, they shared 15 happy years as a married couple.

When Bolton’s divorce from his wife was confirmed two years ago, he was spotted dating British-American actress Nicollette Sheridan. They were together for a total of five years and then went their separate ways. Bolton and Nicollette Sheridan’s old romance was reignited in 2005 after they had been apart for ten years.

In 2006, they decided to take their relationship to the next level. To top it all off, that same year, they also recorded a duet together on Bolton’s album “Bolton Swings Sinatra,” which featured the song “The Second Way Around.” Despite their engagement, the pair never actually got married.

Bolton’s Height and Physical Dimensions

Michael Bolton is 175 cm tall, which is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Bolton has done an excellent job of maintaining his height over the years, as evidenced by the fact that he is only 75 kg despite being a man of his stature. Bolton has maintained his characteristic shoulder-length hairstyle in recent years. Then, in the mid-nineties, he got the big chop, thereby ending his signature style. He cut his hair short after donating it to a charity auction.