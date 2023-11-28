Is Megyn Kelly Gay? The Internet’s Latest Sensation Sparks Intense Debate

Megyn Kelly, born on November 18, 1970, has made a significant impact on broadcast news in the United States. Renowned for her honesty and fearlessness in addressing various topics, Kelly’s career reached new heights during her tenure as a news anchor on the Fox News Channel. However, recent controversy and rumors surrounding her views on the LGBTQ community have sparked speculation about her sexual orientation. In this blog, we delve into Megyn Kelly’s personal life to separate fact from fiction.

Separating Fact from Fiction: Megyn Kelly’s Straightforward Approach to Life and Love

Despite the controversies surrounding Kelly’s recent statements, there is no basis for the rumors suggesting that she is gay. The journalist has a history of being candid about her personal life, and her marriage to Brunt, along with her affectionate references to him, contradicts any assumptions about her sexual orientation. It’s important to note that Megyn Kelly has never dated a woman, and there is no evidence to support the rumors circulating online.

Megyn Kelly has been happily married to American novelist Douglas Brunt since 2008. The couple first crossed paths on a blind date in 2006, and Kelly has openly shared details about their relationship in her book, “Settle for More.” Describing Brunt as ‘The Love Of My Life,’ she acknowledges his support during challenging times in her career. The couple has three children together, which attests to their strong family bond.

Behind Closed Doors: Megyn Kelly’s Past, Private Life, and the Unexplored Chapters

Before marrying Douglas Brunt, Kelly was previously married to Dr. Danial Kendall in 2001, ending the relationship in 2006. While there has been speculation about the reason behind the divorce, including rumors of infidelity on Kendall’s part, no concrete evidence supports these claims. Kelly has successfully maintained a private personal life, leaving little information about her past relationships and dating history.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rumors surrounding Megyn Kelly’s sexual orientation are unfounded. The journalist, known for her transparency and openness, is happily married to Douglas Brunt, with whom she shares a family. While her past relationships are not extensively documented, there is no credible information to suggest that she has ever dated a woman. Until Megyn Kelly herself addresses her sexual orientation, it is crucial for netizens to rely on facts rather than unfounded speculations and false accusations.