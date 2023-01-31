Singer Meghan Trainor 29, Expecting Her Second Child: All You Need To Know!

Meghan Elizabeth Trainor is an American singer-songwriter. She is also a television personality. Meghan rose to prominence after singing with Epic records in 2014. She released her debut with the single “All about that bass”. The song reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The piece sold 11 million copies all over the world. Trainor has also released five studio albums with the label and received various accolades. It also includes the 2016 Grammy Awards For the best new artist. Meghan became interested in music data young age. She used to record, wrote and produced three independent acoustic albums by herself.

Is Meghan Trainor Expecting her Second Baby

Meghan Trainor is going to be a mom of two! The pop star has confirmed her pregnancy to the people through media platforms. She expects her second child with Daryl Sabara and proves it with people. “What a blessing” Meghan shares this news with her fans. The “All About That Bass” singer and the Spy Kids actor are parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Before her morning show appearance, the Grammy winner teased her expanding family on social media. She posted a video on Sunday of herself telling her family members and friend “the secret she has been keeping for the past months”. Her followers sent her preemptive congratulations in the comment section.

Many social media users noticed that one of the trainer’s loved ones was carrying a sonogram image in the video. Last month Meghan said to people that it was her dream to give the one-year-old sibling this year. Also, she explained her goals on December 2022.

Meghas’s career life

Between the age of 15 and 17, Meghan released three of her independent album. The three albums were written, recorded, performed and even produced by herself. Also, she enrolled in the summer performance program at the Berklee College of Music during the mid-year months of 2009 to 2010.

Furthermore, she released her debut album Meghan Trainor was released on December 25, 2009. Trainor also released the song ‘Take care of our soldiers’. All the proceeds benefited the united services organizations and Capo Cod Care for our troops. Also, she introduced herself to former NRBQ member Al Anderson.

2022 present trainer announced the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album. The single ‘bad for me’ features Teddy Swims. It was released on June 24, 2022. On 28th September, she announced that she would serve as a judge for an Australian idol in 2023.

